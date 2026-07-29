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Home > Lifestyle News > Guru Purnima 2026: Why Devotees Wash Their Guru’s Feet And Offer Charanamrita?

Guru Purnima 2026: Why Devotees Wash Their Guru’s Feet And Offer Charanamrita?

On Guru Purnima, devotees honour their spiritual teacher through sacred rituals like Paada Puja, Charanamrita, Guru Seva and Bhog, symbolising humility, gratitude and the timeless Vedic bond between Guru and disciple.

Why Devotees Wash Their Guru's Feet? Image Credit: AI
Why Devotees Wash Their Guru's Feet? Image Credit: AI

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Wed 2026-07-29 15:48 IST

On Guru Purnima, one ritual stands at the emotional centre of the day’s observances: the washing of the Guru’s feet. To an outsider, it can look like an act of simple servitude. Within the Vedic tradition, it is understood very differently as one of the most direct expressions of surrender a disciple can offer.

Paada Puja: Worship At The Feet

Paada Puja is the formal name for “worship of the feet.” Vedic thought holds that a realised teacher’s spiritual energy is most accessible right there, at the feet, which is why the ritual centres on them rather than, say, a blessing given by hand. First comes water, sometimes milk or another sacred substance, poured over the Guru’s feet; then sandalwood paste, flowers, vermilion which is a treatment no different from what a deity would receive inside a temple. Something happens to the person doing the washing, too. Bowing that low, touching another human being’s feet, is about as far as Vedic culture goes in expressing humility and gratitude, as it’s designed to dissolve whatever ego the disciple walked in with.

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Charanamrita: Nectar of the Feet

The water used in this washing doesn’t go to waste. It is collected and consumed by disciples as Charanamrita, meaning “nectar of the feet.” This water is believed to carry the Guru’s blessings and spiritual vibration, and drinking it is seen as a way of internalising the teacher’s wisdom rather than merely receiving it intellectually.

Guru Seva: Service As Practice

Paada Puja is really one visible piece of a larger idea: Guru Seva, or service to the teacher. In Vedic pedagogy, knowledge was never handed over through instruction alone; it was earned through selfless service, obedience and devotion to one’s teacher. Washing the feet becomes a symbolic stand-in for this entire lifetime of service.

Bhog: Offering Before Sharing

Alongside this, disciples traditionally prepare Bhog which is a food offering first presented to the Guru (and, by extension, to the divine within the Guru) before being distributed among devotees as prasad. Together, Paada Puja, Charanamrita, Guru Seva and Bhog form a single continuous act: honouring the one who removes darkness and leads a seeker toward light which is, after all, what the word “Guru” itself means.

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Guru Purnima 2026: Why Devotees Wash Their Guru’s Feet And Offer Charanamrita?

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