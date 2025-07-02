Live Tv
Home > Lifestyle > Is It Safe To Use AC In Monsoon? Expert Advice On AC Safety During Heavy Rain

Is It Safe To Use AC In Monsoon? Expert Advice On AC Safety During Heavy Rain

Using an AC during heavy rain might seem okay, but it can be risky. Power cuts, lightning, and water around the outdoor unit can damage the appliance. Experts suggest switching it off during storms and using fans or natural air to stay safe and save electricity.

Is It Safe to Use AC in Monsoon? Expert Advice on AC Safety During Heavy Rain (Image Credit - NewsX)

Monsoon season is here, and it’s raining heavily in several places in India. Not just raining, even the storms are normal these days as the monsoon is here. After facing a lot of heat in summer, people have become habitual for AC. So, now when monsoon is here, People want to know if it is okay to use their AC when it is raining so much. AC helps in hot weather, but using it in the rain can sometimes cause problems.

Problems of Using AC in Heavy Rain

Using AC when it is raining heavily can be dangerous. Sometimes the power goes off or there is a sudden change in electricity. If you use AC at that time, it can break or even cause an electric shock. Experts say, “operating the AC despite potential disruptions in the power supply… can damage the unit and pose a risk of electric shock.”

When the rain is heavy, there are many power cuts and the voltage changes a lot. This makes the AC’s motor work very hard and it can get spoiled.

How Rain and Thunder Affect AC

In monsoon, the air is very wet and the AC has to work more to remove the moisture. This uses more electricity and your bill becomes high.

Also, during thunderstorms, lightning can hit electric machines like AC. This can cause short circuits or fires. So, using AC in storm is risky.

Care for the Outside Part of AC in Monsoon

If your AC’s outside unit is on the roof or some place where water stays, then water can go inside and spoil the wires. Strong wind in storm can also break the fan or block the AC with dirt or stones and stop it from working.

You can cover the outside AC unit when it rains hard. After the rain stops, check if anything is blocking it or broken before turning it on.

What to Do to Stay Safe in Monsoon

It is best to keep the AC off when it is raining very heavily. You can use fans or open windows for fresh air instead. This keeps your home cool and saves electricity.

By doing these small things, you can save your AC and avoid accidents during the monsoon.

Tags: ACmonsoon
