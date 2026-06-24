Is Rs 31 Lakh Annual Rent Justified for 1 BHK in Dubai Marina? Here’s What Internet Thinks

A video of an Indian woman living in Dubai has gone viral after she shared a tour of her 1 BHK apartment, revealing the yearly rent of AED 120,000, roughly ₹31 lakh. The video, posted by Nitika Mehta on Instagram, has caught the internet’s attention and sparked mixed reactions. Some users feel the rent is justifiable, seeing the location and lifestyle, while others are surprised by the high cost.

Inside the 1 BHK Dubai Marina Home

The apartment offers striking views of Dubai Marina, with both the living room and bedroom overlooking the waterfront. It includes two washrooms, a walk-in closet, a modern kitchen with a separate utility area, and a balcony facing the sea. One of the most talked-about features is the balcony view, which also offers a glimpse of Ain Dubai, the iconic observation wheel.

Located in an Emaar residential community, the apartment gives residents access to premium shared facilities. These include a swimming pool, gym, squash courts, and other cluster amenities. The property is also “chiller free”, meaning tenants do not pay separately for air conditioning, which adds to its appeal in Dubai’s hot climate.

From House Hunt to Calling It Home

Nitika shared that finding the apartment took weeks of searching across the city. What started as a viewing eventually turned into a decision to settle in, thanks to the natural light, spacious design, and Marina-facing views. The home also came fully furnished, making the move-in process smoother and more convenient.

In the caption of the post, she described how the apartment gradually became a home after an extensive search across the city. “A month ago, this was just another apartment we were viewing. Today, it’s home. After looking at what felt like half of Dubai, we finally found a place that felt right. Big windows, marina views, beach sunsets, and enough natural light to convince us we have our lives together,” she wrote.

“The apartment came so furnished that we were literally unboxing brand-new spoons, cutlery, and coasters on move-in day. Slowly adding little pieces of us to the space, including a couple of things we carried all the way from Gurgaon because some things are too special to leave behind,” Mehta added.

How did social media react?

The video quickly went viral, and this caught the attention of many users, who are debating whether the rent was worth it. One user wrote, “The apartment and view is amazing. Well, the rent is on the higher end but given the view, furnishing and the apartment space, an extra premium would be justified.”

A second user also justified the cost and wrote, “You pay for the lifestyle and convenience you seek, and what you can afford. For Marina with fitted appliances, it’s a great rent.”

“It’s appropriately priced. People calling it expensive might not be able to understand that 75% of people are paying 60-70k for 1 bhk and 1 washroom and 100 times worse. Don’t send me 15-20K yearly Sharjah Ajman options please. It’s expensive but it’s worth every penny !!” a third user commented.