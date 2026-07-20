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Home > Lifestyle News > Looking For More Protein Than Eggs? 6 Indian Breakfasts That Pack Protein Punch

Looking For More Protein Than Eggs? 6 Indian Breakfasts That Pack Protein Punch

If you are looking for an alternative to eggs to get enough protein in your breakfast, then here are some vegetarian food options that contain more protein than an egg.

6 Indian Breakfasts That Pack Protein Punch. Picture Credit: AI Image
6 Indian Breakfasts That Pack Protein Punch. Picture Credit: AI Image

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Mon 2026-07-20 17:06 IST

Do you know that a boiled egg gives you around 6 grams of protein and two eggs give the standard breakfast serving by providing around 12-13 grams of protein? As it is a reliable number this is why eggs have long been the default answer to the most commonly asked question, “how do I get more protein at breakfast?” But you know what Indian kitchens have quietly been solving this problem for generations, using dals, gram flour, and paneer instead of a shell. Here are six breakfasts that match or beat the egg’s numbers, without needing one.

Moong Dal Chilla With Paneer Stuffing

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Soaked yellow moong dal, ground into a batter and cooked thin, then folded over a stuffing of crumbled paneer, onion and green chilli. One large chilla made this way works out to close to 25-30 grams of protein. It happens to be gluten-free too, and the batter holds up in the fridge for a couple of days, so mornings don’t need to start from scratch.

Besan Cheela

Gram flour, water, chopped onion and tomato, a pinch of ajwain, cooked on a tawa till the edges lift. A single cheela comes to roughly 10-11 grams of protein on its own, not dramatic, but paired with a bowl of curd it holds its own against an omelette.

Paneer Bhurji

Crumbled cottage cheese scrambled with onion, tomato and whatever spices are already in the masala box. Ten minutes, maybe less. Just 100 grams of paneer carries 18-20 grams of protein, which makes this the quickest route to a high-protein plate on a rushed morning.

Sattu Drink Or Paratha

Bihar figured this one out generations ago, and it still doesn’t get talked about enough outside the state. Roasted gram flour whisked into cold water with lemon and cumin, or packed into a paratha, runs close to 20 grams a serving and surprisingly costs next to nothing.

Sprouted Moong Or Soya Bhurji

No stove required for the sprouts version, you just need soaked, sprouted moong or chana tossed with lemon juice and chaat masala. Soya granules, sautéed the way you’d scramble eggs, push the number higher still, into the 25-30 gram range.

Moong Dal And Paneer Combination Chilla

The dal batter again, this time topped with a paneer or low-fat cheese filling instead of being folded through it. Most nutrition trackers put this version at around 24 grams per serving which is enough to make it a genuine double act.

None of this is new science. Lentils, gram flour and paneer were quietly outperforming eggs long before protein counts became something people posted about. They just never needed a shell to make the point.

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Looking For More Protein Than Eggs? 6 Indian Breakfasts That Pack Protein Punch

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Looking For More Protein Than Eggs? 6 Indian Breakfasts That Pack Protein Punch

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Looking For More Protein Than Eggs? 6 Indian Breakfasts That Pack Protein Punch

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Looking For More Protein Than Eggs? 6 Indian Breakfasts That Pack Protein Punch
Looking For More Protein Than Eggs? 6 Indian Breakfasts That Pack Protein Punch
Looking For More Protein Than Eggs? 6 Indian Breakfasts That Pack Protein Punch
Looking For More Protein Than Eggs? 6 Indian Breakfasts That Pack Protein Punch

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