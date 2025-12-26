LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle > No Plans Yet? Here Are The Best Last-Minute New Year Getaways Near Delhi, Noida And Gurugram You Should Visit

Still undecided for New Year? From Jaipur’s royal parties and Rishikesh’s calm retreats to Nainital’s hill views and Udaipur’s lakeside celebrations, these last-minute getaways near Delhi, Noida and Gurugram promise a perfect start to 2026.

Taj Mahal at sunrise, heritage walks and riverside dinners offer a memorable way to close the year. (Photo: Canva)
Taj Mahal at sunrise, heritage walks and riverside dinners offer a memorable way to close the year. (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: December 26, 2025 15:28:58 IST

Still undecided about New Year’s plans? If you’re in Delhi-NCR and short on time, there’s no need to panic. From heritage cities and spiritual retreats to hill stations and luxury resorts, several destinations near Delhi, Noida and Gurugram are perfect for a quick, last-minute New Year escape. Here are some of the best options you can still pack for.

Jaipur, Rajasthan: Royal Celebrations with a Festive Buzz

Just a few hours from Delhi, Jaipur remains a top pick for a spontaneous New Year trip. The Pink City comes alive with illuminated forts, rooftop parties, cultural shows and lavish dinners at heritage hotels. From exploring Amer Fort and City Palace during the day to welcoming the New Year at a palace-style celebration, Jaipur blends history with high-spirited festivity effortlessly.

Rishikesh, Uttarakhand: A Peaceful Start to the New Year

For those who prefer calm over chaos, Rishikesh offers a refreshing alternative. Known for yoga retreats, river rafting and spiritual vibes, the town attracts travellers looking to welcome the New Year with mindfulness. Evening Ganga aartis, quiet cafés by the river and adventure activities make Rishikesh a balanced mix of serenity and thrill.

Agra, Uttar Pradesh: History, Romance and a Quick Escape

Agra is ideal if you want a short, budget-friendly New Year getaway. The Taj Mahal at sunrise, heritage walks and riverside dinners offer a memorable way to close the year. Several luxury hotels in Agra host New Year’s Eve events, making it a convenient and culturally rich option close to Delhi-NCR.

Nainital, Uttarakhand: Classic Hill Station Vibes

A timeless favourite, Nainital charms visitors with its scenic lake views, cool weather and festive atmosphere. Mall Road buzzes with tourists during New Year, but staying slightly away from the main town can offer peace along with celebration. Clear evenings, boat rides and cozy cafés make Nainital a reliable last-minute hill getaway, despite the crowds.

Udaipur, Rajasthan: Lakeside Farewells and Midnight Toasts

Udaipur isn’t just for couples groups of friends love ringing in the New Year here too. The City of Lakes offers a refined yet relaxed celebration with lakeside dinners, cultural performances and fireworks reflecting on Lake Pichola. Midnight strolls through the old city and terrace cafés create a regal yet fun atmosphere to welcome the New Year.

Neemrana, Jim Corbett and Lansdowne: Close-to-Home Escapes from Gurugram

If you’re starting from Gurugram, Neemrana Fort Palace offers a royal stay steeped in history, while Jim Corbett combines nature, wildlife safaris and adventure. Lansdowne, quieter than other hill stations, is perfect for those seeking solitude and fresh mountain air. Luxury resorts like The Westin Sohna Resort or Karma Chalets near Manesar are also popular for stress-free New Year celebrations close to home.

Why Last-Minute Trips from Delhi-NCR Still Work

With good road connectivity, frequent trains and plenty of resort options, last-minute New Year getaways from Delhi, Noida and Gurugram are easier than ever. Whether you crave culture, calm, adventure or indulgence, these destinations offer something for every kind of traveller.

If you still have no plans yet, it’s not too late pack a bag, book fast and start the New Year somewhere unforgettable.

First published on: Dec 26, 2025 3:28 PM IST
