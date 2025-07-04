PIL Filed Against Prada In Bombay High Court For Using GI-Tagged Kolhapuri Chappals Without Permission

Prada vs. Kolhapuri chappals row has blown up. A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Bombay High Court. As per the PIL, Prada owes Indian artisans for ripping off the iconic footwear and not giving them their due credit.

Ganesh S Hingemire, who’s an Intellectual Property Rights advocate, filed this PIL on July 2nd. He’s not just asking for cash—he wants a public apology from Prada too, plus some government action to protect India’s traditional designs from getting swiped again.

Prada vs. Kolhapuri Chappals row

Here’s the gist: the PIL is pushing for the court to slap Prada with an injunction, make them cough up damages, and get them to admit they messed up by using a GI-tagged product (that’s “Geographical Indication” for you non-legal folks) without permission.

The community behind the chappals, especially in Maharashtra, has taken a real hit because of all this.

Now, after social media brutally roasted Prada for basically copying Indian artisans, the brand did put out a statement. They said their new summer line was “inspired by Indian artisans.”

Prada vs. Kolhapuri Chappals: What does the PIL say?

The petitioners claimed that Prada hasn’t apologized to anyone—no damages, no compensation, nothing remotely close to an actual remedy for the folks in Maharashtra who’ve been making these chappals forever.

Prada’s acknowledgement was done in private, not to the Kolhapuri makers, not to the GI Registry, not to the government, and definitely not to the public.

So yeah, the petitioners are doubling down, demanding a full-on public apology from Prada. They want the court to make sure international brands can’t just swoop in and profit off GI-tagged products without giving credit where it’s due. The next hearing’s coming up in the Bombay High Court, so let’s see if Prada actually steps up or just keeps dodging.

Bottom line? They’re fighting to protect the rights and heritage of Kolhapuri chappal makers—real people, real culture, not just some “inspiration” for a fancy Italian catwalk.

