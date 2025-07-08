Prada, Crocs, And Birkenstock Grapple With Cultural And Legal Challenges In India’s Footwear Market

Prada’s Spring-Summer 2026 collection drew global attention but not for the reasons it hoped. The brand showcased sandals that closely resembled India’s traditional Kolhapuri chappals, priced at an eye-watering ₹1.2 lakh. What followed was a storm of criticism, with artisans and fashion commentators accusing the brand of cultural appropriation.

Prada’s Luxury Sandals Spark Cultural Appropriation Debate

The Kolhapuri chappal, recognized with Geographical Indication (GI) status, is more than footwear it’s heritage. Prada issued a statement claiming the sandals were “inspired by Indian craftsmanship” and that the collection “was not yet commercialized.” Still, the damage was done. A legal plea now seeks a public apology and compensation, spotlighting the ongoing tension between inspiration and exploitation in global fashion.

Crocs Files Design Infringement Lawsuit in India

Known for its once-polarizing, now-iconic clogs, Crocs has revived a lawsuit nearly a decade old, accusing Indian manufacturers of copying its patented designs. The Delhi High Court has stepped in, ordering inspections of factories in Agra and New Delhi to investigate alleged copyright violations. For Crocs, this isn’t just about shoes it’s about protecting a billion-dollar brand from design theft in a rapidly growing market.

Birkenstock Cracks Down on Fake Footwear Sellers

Birkenstock, celebrated for its minimalist, comfort-first sandals, is also embroiled in legal action. In May 2025, the brand filed a case against counterfeiters operating around Agra. Factory raids have already resulted in the seizure of knock-off products. With another hearing slated for October, Birkenstock is making it clear: “authentic” isn’t just a buzzword it’s a legal stance.