Radhika Was Not Okay For the Past 10 Days: Here’s What The Police Reveals

The Gurugram Police announced on Sunday that they are not recording statements from friends or individuals posting tributes and allegations online related to tennis player Radhika Yadav’s murder. They classified the investigation as an “open and shut” case.

The police confirmed that they are finalising a charge sheet based on forensic findings and eyewitness testimony. Officials stated that Deepak Yadav, the victim’s father, confessed to the murder. Investigators have gathered evidence, including the weapon used and corroborative technical inputs, to support the case. Police dismissed online claims as irrelevant to the official investigation.

Friend’s Video Alleges Premeditation and Social Pressure

On Sunday, Himaanshika Singh Rajput, a reported friend of Radhika Yadav, shared a video on Instagram claiming the murder was preplanned and influenced by societal pressure. “She was not okay for the past 10 days. Her father had planned the murder three days before it happened,” she said. Himaanshika claimed that Yadav gave in to her father’s controlling behaviour and alleged that his friends provoked him with remarks about her clothing, makeup, and growing popularity. However, Gurugram Police reiterated that such statements would not be included in the charge sheet.

Police Find No Link Between Social Media and Motive

Gurugram Police clarified that Radhika Yadav maintained a private Instagram account with only 69 followers, showing no signs of being a conventional social media influencer. “The accused has confessed to the crime. These video statements are not part of the investigation and won’t be included in the charge sheet,” said Sandeep Kumar, Gurugram Police PRO. During interrogation, Deepak Yadav failed to name anyone who influenced him. Police questioned over 20 individuals from Wazirabad village, including family acquaintances, but none admitted to conversations or remarks against Radhika’s lifestyle or online presence.

Radhika Yadav Shot Dead by Father on July 11

Radhika Yadav, a 25-year-old state-level tennis player and founder of a tennis academy in Sector 56, Gurugram, was shot dead at her home in Sushant Lok Phase-3 on July 11. According to investigators, her father Deepak Yadav allegedly planned the murder in advance. Police said he asked his son to step out to buy milk—a task he normally handled himself—before shooting his daughter four times in the back while she prepared breakfast for her mother on her birthday. Police consider the crime premeditated and confirmed that the weapon used has been recovered.

