Red Rajma vs White Rajma: Which Is More Nutritious? Compare Protein, Taste, Digestion And Health Benefits

Rajma comes in a few different varieties across Indian kitchens, and the red and white versions are among the most commonly compared. Here is how they stack up.

Protein Content

According to ICMR’s Indian Food Composition Tables, rajma contains 22 to 23 grams of protein per 100 grams of raw, dry beans. The difference between the two varieties on this front is minimal, with the protein gap between red rajma and white rajma being almost negligible, both delivering roughly the same amount whether measured dry or after cooking.

Nutrition And Fibre

Red rajma often gets the most attention for the high quantity of fibre that it provides – about 15.2 grams of fibre per 100 grams of the legume. This makes it one of the highest sources of fibre available when it comes to Indian pulses. It is also known for providing 5.1 milligrams of iron and an estimated glycaemic index of 24 per 100 grams. The white variety, also known as chitra rajma, provides almost the same quantities of these nutrients.

Taste And Texture

The taste and texture of red rajma are different from white rajma because it has firmer and more substantial texture. It is thus a great ingredient to add to gravies and thicken sauces, which is why it remains the most popular option for preparing rajma chawal.

Digestion

Both need to be properly soaked before preparing, with the rajma needing several hours of soaking to shorten the cooking process and aid with digestion. The white rajma is relatively easy to digest owing to its thin skin, whereas the red rajma needs to soak longer due to its denser structure.

Health Benefits

The health benefits that both types provide are almost identical, offering immunity boost owing to the presence of folate, zinc, and other antioxidants; a steady source of energy and blood sugar regulation, since both rajmas have a low glycaemic index. Combining either type with rice will create a full protein spectrum, thus making rajma chawal a complete meal rather than merely comfort food.

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