Rs 500 in Gujarat, Rs 9 Lakh at Fendi: Luxury Bag Sparks Cultural Appropriation Row After Prada’s Kolhapuri Controversy

Italian luxury fashion house Fendi is facing criticism over a multicoloured handbag that social media users say closely resembles traditional Indian embroidered bags. The handbag is listed on Fendi’s official website as the “Multicolour Re Edition bag with embroidery and mirrors.” It features colourful threads, dense embroidery and small mirror work.

The bag is priced at more than Rs 9 lakh ($10,000). Similar-looking embroidered cloth bags are commonly sold in Indian markets for a fraction of the price, with some available for around Rs 500. The resemblance has triggered a debate over cultural ownership, recognition and credit for Indian artisans.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Calls Out Fendi

Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw criticised the luxury brand on X.

“This is a case of cultural appropriation & not in good taste. Repackaging India’s traditional craft as luxury, without credit to the artisans who created and preserved it, undermines our authentic talent and heritage,” she wrote.

She added, “Indian craftsmanship deserves recognition, not imitation.”

Industrialist Harsh Goenka also shared the comparison online.

“After the Prada Kolhapuri chappal scandal, here comes the Fendi ‘Navratri’ bag,” Goenka wrote.

He further said, “Charging Rs 8.3 Lakhs for a design that looks exactly like a Rs 500 bag available in the streets of Gujarat. And zero credit to Indian artisans.”

He also asked, “When will luxury brands stop colonising our crafts?”

Fendi Bag Linked To Fall/Winter 2026 Collection

According to reports, the handbag is not an entirely new design. It is the Fendi Baguette 26424 Multicolour Re-Edition, described as a remake. The bag appeared as a “New In” product for Fendi’s Fall/Winter 2026 collection.

Its colourful embroidery and mirror details have drawn comparisons with traditional cloth bags associated with Indian festive wear, particularly during Navratri in Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Social Media Debate Over Indian Craft

The controversy has also triggered strong reactions from social media users. One user wrote, “If this type of artwork (use of colourful threads, beads, tiny mirrors, etc.) is registered as a patented Indian art form, there should be provision in Indian law to book these companies under Plagiarism!!”

Another user questioned why Indian art and heritage are not formally recognised when similar designs enter the luxury market.

This is not the only case where foreign brands steal Indian designs and selling as their own. A few months back, Prada faced criticism over footwear that resembles traditional Kolhapur chappals exactly. Both incidents have renewed discussions around cultural credit, traditional craftsmanship and, most importantly, how luxury brands steal designs rooted in local communities.