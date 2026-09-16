LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle News > Rs 500 in Gujarat, Rs 9 Lakh at Fendi: Luxury Bag Sparks Cultural Appropriation Row After Prada’s Kolhapuri Controversy

Rs 500 in Gujarat, Rs 9 Lakh at Fendi: Luxury Bag Sparks Cultural Appropriation Row After Prada’s Kolhapuri Controversy

Fendi’s Rs 9 lakh multicoloured bag has triggered a social media backlash over its resemblance to traditional Indian embroidered bags sold in local markets.

Fendi Luxury Bag Sparks Cultural Appropriation Row (Photo: X)
Fendi Luxury Bag Sparks Cultural Appropriation Row (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Wed 2026-09-16 12:53 IST

Italian luxury fashion house Fendi is facing criticism over a multicoloured handbag that social media users say closely resembles traditional Indian embroidered bags. The handbag is listed on Fendi’s official website as the “Multicolour Re Edition bag with embroidery and mirrors.” It features colourful threads, dense embroidery and small mirror work.

The bag is priced at more than Rs 9 lakh ($10,000). Similar-looking embroidered cloth bags are commonly sold in Indian markets for a fraction of the price, with some available for around Rs 500. The resemblance has triggered a debate over cultural ownership, recognition and credit for Indian artisans.

You Might Be Interested In

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Calls Out Fendi

Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw criticised the luxury brand on X.

“This is a case of cultural appropriation & not in good taste. Repackaging India’s traditional craft as luxury, without credit to the artisans who created and preserved it, undermines our authentic talent and heritage,” she wrote.

She added, “Indian craftsmanship deserves recognition, not imitation.”

Industrialist Harsh Goenka also shared the comparison online.

“After the Prada Kolhapuri chappal scandal, here comes the Fendi ‘Navratri’ bag,” Goenka wrote.

He further said, “Charging Rs 8.3 Lakhs for a design that looks exactly like a Rs 500 bag available in the streets of Gujarat. And zero credit to Indian artisans.”

He also asked, “When will luxury brands stop colonising our crafts?”

Fendi Bag Linked To Fall/Winter 2026 Collection

According to reports, the handbag is not an entirely new design. It is the Fendi Baguette 26424 Multicolour Re-Edition, described as a remake. The bag appeared as a “New In” product for Fendi’s Fall/Winter 2026 collection.

Its colourful embroidery and mirror details have drawn comparisons with traditional cloth bags associated with Indian festive wear, particularly during Navratri in Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Social Media Debate Over Indian Craft

The controversy has also triggered strong reactions from social media users. One user wrote, “If this type of artwork (use of colourful threads, beads, tiny mirrors, etc.) is registered as a patented Indian art form, there should be provision in Indian law to book these companies under Plagiarism!!”

Another user questioned why Indian art and heritage are not formally recognised when similar designs enter the luxury market.

This is not the only case where foreign brands steal Indian designs and selling as their own. A few months back, Prada faced criticism over footwear that resembles traditional Kolhapur chappals exactly. Both incidents have renewed discussions around cultural credit, traditional craftsmanship and, most importantly, how luxury brands steal designs rooted in local communities.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Rs 500 in Gujarat, Rs 9 Lakh at Fendi: Luxury Bag Sparks Cultural Appropriation Row After Prada’s Kolhapuri Controversy
Tags: gujaratluxury

RELATED News

Red Rajma vs White Rajma: Which Is More Nutritious? Compare Protein, Taste, Digestion And Health Benefits

Stop Refrigerating These 5 Foods! You Could Be Ruining Their Taste, Texture And Freshness

Don’t Bathe Right After Eating: Why This Common Habit May Trigger Acidity And Affect Digestion

Who Is Miss World 2026 Winner Joheirry Mola Dominguez? Meet the Educator Who Won the Global Crown

Coconut Water vs Sugarcane Juice: Which One Is Actually Healthier? Experts Reveal the Better Choice

LATEST NEWS

IPL 2027 Mini-Auction Returns to India After Franchises Raise Concerns Over Overseas Logistics | Report

Graham Staines murder case: Dara Singh’s Plea For Premature Release Rejected; SC to Hear Plea on September 17

SIP Calculator: How Much Should You Invest at Every Career Stage?

Actress Who Walked For 9 Months From Myanmar To India Amid War, Hunger And Death — How Did She Survive And Later Become One Of Bollywood’s Most Iconic Actresses?

Rs 500 in Gujarat, Rs 9 Lakh at Fendi: Luxury Bag Sparks Cultural Appropriation Row After Prada’s Kolhapuri Controversy

Karnataka MLA’s Niece Drew Over Rs 70,000 Salary Despite Never Reporting For Duty: How Did This Go On?

Supreme Court Warns Against Commercial Use of Court Proceedings’ Videos, Indicates It Amounts to Contempt

What Did Salman Khan Get Wrong During Ganpati Aarti? Arpita Khan’s Quick Reaction Caught On Video — Watch

No Food, No Water, 62 Hours at Sea: How a 15-Year-Old Survived Alaska Boat Tragedy After Brother and Cousin Drowned

WATCH: Arda Guler Scores Sensational Free Kick For Real Madrid, But There’s a Catch as Goal is Given as Own Goal vs Elche

Rs 500 in Gujarat, Rs 9 Lakh at Fendi: Luxury Bag Sparks Cultural Appropriation Row After Prada’s Kolhapuri Controversy

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rs 500 in Gujarat, Rs 9 Lakh at Fendi: Luxury Bag Sparks Cultural Appropriation Row After Prada’s Kolhapuri Controversy

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rs 500 in Gujarat, Rs 9 Lakh at Fendi: Luxury Bag Sparks Cultural Appropriation Row After Prada’s Kolhapuri Controversy
Rs 500 in Gujarat, Rs 9 Lakh at Fendi: Luxury Bag Sparks Cultural Appropriation Row After Prada’s Kolhapuri Controversy
Rs 500 in Gujarat, Rs 9 Lakh at Fendi: Luxury Bag Sparks Cultural Appropriation Row After Prada’s Kolhapuri Controversy
Rs 500 in Gujarat, Rs 9 Lakh at Fendi: Luxury Bag Sparks Cultural Appropriation Row After Prada’s Kolhapuri Controversy
Rs 500 in Gujarat, Rs 9 Lakh at Fendi: Luxury Bag Sparks Cultural Appropriation Row After Prada’s Kolhapuri Controversy

QUICK LINKS