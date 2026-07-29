Sawan 2026: The Story Behind Sacred Monday Fast

North India’s Sawan starts this Thursday, July 30, and runs all the way to August 28 — a stretch devotees across the country regard as the single holiest window on the Hindu calendar for worshipping Lord Shiva. Four Mondays fall inside that window, August 3, 10, 17 and 24, and each one carries its own weight.

Why Sawan Belongs To Shiva?

Trace the Shiva connection back far enough and you land at Samudra Manthan, the churning of the cosmic ocean, when a lethal poison called Halahala rose up and put all of creation at risk. Shiva stepped in and drank it — not to swallow, but to hold it in his throat, sparing the universe at the cost of his own body. That’s where the blue throat comes from, and the name Neelkanth along with it. The heat it left behind was said to be unbearable, and the gods responded by pouring water and offerings over him to cool it down. Devotees keep that gesture alive every Sawan, offering water, milk and Bel Patra over the Shivling in more or less the same spirit.

Timing plays its part too as Sawan lands right in the middle of the monsoon, and the rain that doesn’t let up is read as nature’s own abhishek, the earth getting the same sacred bathing that’s happening to the Shivling inside every temple at the same time.

Why Monday Specifically?

Mondays hold a particular pull for Shiva devotees because the day itself the Somvar, is linked to the moon, which Shiva wears on his head. Fasting on these Mondays, known as Sawan Somwar Vrat, is believed to bring devotees closer to Shiva’s blessings with far greater ease than on an ordinary day. Many observe a stricter version, the Solah Somwar Vrat, fasting across sixteen consecutive Mondays starting from the first one in Sawan.

What The Fast Involves?

The day usually starts before sunrise with a bath, then either a trip to the Shiva temple or a Rudrabhishek performed right at home, water and milk and Bel Patra offered to the Shivling to the sound of “Om Namah Shivaya.” Food is kept to a single meal for those observing the fast, grains and non-vegetarian food off the table entirely, and the fast itself doesn’t break until the evening puja has been done.

Beyond ritual, the fast is widely understood as an exercise in discipline and gratitude as a monsoon-season pause built around devotion, restraint and renewal.

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