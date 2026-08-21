Sawan Putrada Ekadashi 2026: August 22 Or 23? Know The Correct Vrat Date, Timings And Puja Vidhi

People often find themselves confused over exact Ekadashi dates because of how the Tithi timings shift, and this year is no different, with plenty of queries around when Sawan Putrada Ekadashi actually falls. Going by the Panchang, the Ekadashi Tithi kicks in at 2:00 AM on August 23 and runs through till 4:18 AM on August 24.

The Right Date To Observe

As per the practice in the Sanatan, the Udaya Tithi is the Tithi on which the Ekadashi Tithi prevails at sunrise and has a lot of significance when determining the date of any fast or festival. As per this practice, the Shravan Putrada Ekadashi fast would be observed on Sunday, August 23, 2026. On the other hand, Vaishnava devotees, who observe the principle of Dashami Vedha, would observe the fast a day later, that is, on Monday, August 24.

Why This Ekadashi Is Significant?

The Ekadashi is called Putrada Ekadashi or Ekadashi which means “the giver of a son”. This particular Ekadashi comes twice a year, once in the Shukla Paksha of Paush and then once in the Shukla Paksha of Shravan. This particular occasion that arrives in the auspicious month of Sawan is for Lord Vishnu but is also observed for Lord Shiva along with Lord Vishnu. Married couples especially observe the fast to pray for the safety and longevity of their children.

Puja Vidhi

Devotees should wake up before sunrise and bathe before starting the puja. Once dressed in fresh clothes, they should set up a wooden plank and place an idol or picture of Lord Vishnu on it, then offer yellow flowers, tulsi leaves, fruits and sweets to the deity. Lighting a ghee diya and reciting the Vishnu Sahasranama or the Putrada Ekadashi Vrat Katha is considered a key part of the ritual. Through the day, devotees are expected to stay off cereals, grains and non-vegetarian food, with many choosing either a complete fast or one limited to fruits.

When To Perform Parana?

Smarta devotees performing the fast on August 23 should break it or perform Parana on August 24 between 1:41 PM and 4:16 PM after the Hari Vasara ends at 10:49 AM. Vaishnava devotees, who perform the fast on August 24, should perform Parana the next day, that is, on August 25 between 5:55 AM and 6:20 AM before the Dwadashi Tithi ends.

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