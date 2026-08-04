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Home > Lifestyle News > Stepping Out This Monsoon Evening? Here Is How to Protect Yourself From Mosquitoes

Stepping Out This Monsoon Evening? Here Is How to Protect Yourself From Mosquitoes

Mosquitoes become most active during monsoon evenings, increasing the risk of dengue and malaria. Experts recommend protective clothing, repellents, avoiding stagnant water, and maintaining clean surroundings to reduce mosquito bites.

Stepping Out This Monsoon Evening? Image Credit: AI
Stepping Out This Monsoon Evening? Image Credit: AI

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Tue 2026-08-04 15:48 IST

As monsoon is already here, mosquito breeding grounds are multiplying fast, making evening walks, balcony time and outdoor gatherings a bit of a fight against itchy bites and disease risk. Potholes, plant pots, coolers and open drains that collect stagnant water are exactly what mosquitoes need to breed and their activity spikes sharply around dawn and dusk. A few simple precautions, health experts say, can go a long way in warding off both the bites and the diseases that come with them.

Why Evenings Are High-Risk

Mosquitoes, particularly the Aedes and Anopheles species behind dengue, malaria and chikungunya, tend to be most active in the early morning and evening hours. The cool, humid air typical of monsoon evenings gives them ideal conditions to fly and feed. So anyone out for a walk, running errands, or just sitting outdoors after sunset is especially exposed during this window.

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Dress Smart

Loose-fitting, full-sleeved clothes in light colours are your first line of defence as mosquitoes are known to be drawn to darker shades and can bite through tight-fitting fabric more easily. Light cottons also keep the body cool while covering exposed skin, cutting down the surface area available for bites.

Use Repellents Wisely

A DEET- or picaridin-based repellent, applied on exposed skin before stepping out, remains one of the most effective safeguards. Citronella, eucalyptus or neem-based oils are natural alternatives worth trying too, though they tend to need more frequent reapplication. For longer outings, it’s worth keeping a small roll-on or spray handy for touch-ups.

Avoid Peak Breeding Spots

It’s best to steer clear of walking routes near stagnant water, uncleared garbage or overgrown bushes, since these spots tend to have far higher mosquito density. Sticking to well-lit, open spaces instead of shaded, damp corners can cut down exposure quite a bit.

Home And Community Habits

Fitting windows with mesh screens and emptying out standing water around the house before leaving helps prevent breeding right at the source. On a larger scale, community-level fogging drives and regular drain cleaning, especially through the monsoon months, remain crucial to keeping mosquito populations in check.

With dengue and malaria cases historically spiking during the monsoon, doctors advise that prevention during evening hours is far more effective and far less costly than treatment after infection.

Also Read: “Save Their Photos, Don’t Deserve To Be Bahus”: Sadhvi Prachi Triggers Row Over Girl Protesters At Jantar Mantar

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Stepping Out This Monsoon Evening? Here Is How to Protect Yourself From Mosquitoes

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Stepping Out This Monsoon Evening? Here Is How to Protect Yourself From Mosquitoes

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Stepping Out This Monsoon Evening? Here Is How to Protect Yourself From Mosquitoes
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