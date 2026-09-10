Stop Refrigerating These 5 Foods! You Could Be Ruining Their Taste, Texture And Freshness

However, not all foods require refrigeration. There are several products that, on the contrary, do not benefit from refrigeration and lose their qualities while in the refrigerator. These are five foods that you should never store in your fridge.

Tomatoes

It is quite obvious that refrigeration is an optimal solution for tomatoes since these are temperature-sensitive fruits. However, keeping tomatoes in refrigerators is not recommended since the cold temperature affects their cell structure and makes them tasteless. It is preferable to store tomatoes at room temperature and protect them from sun exposure until they ripen and then put them in the fridge once they ripen.

Potatoes

Storage in a cold environment causes fast conversion of starch into sugar. Such potatoes tend to be darker and sweeter in taste than usual. It is better to store them in a cool dry area of the house without putting them in a refrigerator, especially in a paper, not plastic, bag.

Onions

Whole onions do not need refrigeration and tend to turn soft and mouldy faster when stored in a humid fridge environment. They last longer in a dry, well-ventilated area, away from potatoes, since the two can accelerate each other’s spoilage when kept together. Once cut, though, onions should go into the fridge to stay fresh.

Garlic

Like onions, garlic bulbs are best stored outside the refrigerator in a cool and well-ventilated location. The refrigerator tends to accelerate the sprouting process in garlic and makes the garlic bulbs softer and more rubbery, which affects the consistency and the sharp taste associated with garlic.

Honey

One of the very few food products that do not spoil if properly stored is honey, and storing it in the refrigerator makes it worse. Low temperatures speed up the process of honey becoming crystallised and thicker, making it difficult to spread.

Not every food benefits from cold storage. Knowing which ingredients thrive at room temperature can help preserve their taste and texture for longer, while also cutting down on unnecessary food waste in the kitchen.

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