LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle News > Stop Refrigerating These 5 Foods! You Could Be Ruining Their Taste, Texture And Freshness

Stop Refrigerating These 5 Foods! You Could Be Ruining Their Taste, Texture And Freshness

Not every food belongs in the refrigerator. Tomatoes, potatoes, onions, garlic and honey can lose their taste, texture or freshness when chilled, so knowing proper storage methods matters.

Stop Refrigerating These 5 Foods. Image Credit: Unsplash
Stop Refrigerating These 5 Foods. Image Credit: Unsplash

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Thu 2026-09-10 17:40 IST

However, not all foods require refrigeration. There are several products that, on the contrary, do not benefit from refrigeration and lose their qualities while in the refrigerator. These are five foods that you should never store in your fridge.

Tomatoes

It is quite obvious that refrigeration is an optimal solution for tomatoes since these are temperature-sensitive fruits. However, keeping tomatoes in refrigerators is not recommended since the cold temperature affects their cell structure and makes them tasteless. It is preferable to store tomatoes at room temperature and protect them from sun exposure until they ripen and then put them in the fridge once they ripen.

You Might Be Interested In

Potatoes

Storage in a cold environment causes fast conversion of starch into sugar. Such potatoes tend to be darker and sweeter in taste than usual. It is better to store them in a cool dry area of the house without putting them in a refrigerator, especially in a paper, not plastic, bag.

Onions

Whole onions do not need refrigeration and tend to turn soft and mouldy faster when stored in a humid fridge environment. They last longer in a dry, well-ventilated area, away from potatoes, since the two can accelerate each other’s spoilage when kept together. Once cut, though, onions should go into the fridge to stay fresh.

Garlic

Like onions, garlic bulbs are best stored outside the refrigerator in a cool and well-ventilated location. The refrigerator tends to accelerate the sprouting process in garlic and makes the garlic bulbs softer and more rubbery, which affects the consistency and the sharp taste associated with garlic.

Honey

One of the very few food products that do not spoil if properly stored is honey, and storing it in the refrigerator makes it worse. Low temperatures speed up the process of honey becoming crystallised and thicker, making it difficult to spread.

Not every food benefits from cold storage. Knowing which ingredients thrive at room temperature can help preserve their taste and texture for longer, while also cutting down on unnecessary food waste in the kitchen.

Also Read: Mother Of 3 Caught In Room With Lover In Kanpur; Couple Held Captive By In-Laws For 30 Hours

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Stop Refrigerating These 5 Foods! You Could Be Ruining Their Taste, Texture And Freshness

RELATED News

Who Is Miss World 2026 Winner Joheirry Mola Dominguez? Meet the Educator Who Won the Global Crown

Coconut Water vs Sugarcane Juice: Which One Is Actually Healthier? Experts Reveal the Better Choice

Roti And Rice Together: Is This Food Combination Bad For Your Health? Know The Possible Effects

Bhadrapada Amavasya 2026: When Is Amavasya And How To Perform Tarpan, Pind Daan And Shradh?

What Is Shuddhikaran? Why Is The Purification Ritual Performed And Why Does It Spark Controversy?

LATEST NEWS

After Prakash Raj Row, Infosys Co-Founder Nandan Nilekani, CNR Rao, Kamath Brothers Among Names Flagged In Karnataka SIR

Priti Paswan MMS Controversy: Is The Viral 1 Minute 48 Second Video Really Hers?

Viral Bathroom MMS: Karnataka College Student Video Resurfaces; Truth Behind Restroom Incident

Stop Refrigerating These 5 Foods! You Could Be Ruining Their Taste, Texture And Freshness

Thrill Hikers Reviews: How Shared Journeys Are Turning Strangers Into Lifelong Travel Stories

Who Is Scout? Bigg Boss 20 Gamer Backed By CarryMinati, Elvish Yadav And Fukra Insaan — Net Worth, Career And More

Modish Home Appliances Hosts Dealer’s Meet 2026, Celebrates Strong Partnerships and a Shared Vision for Growth

BRICS Summit 2026: National Lok Adalat Postponed to October 10; Delhi Police Issues FAQs on Public Movement

Mother Of 3 Caught In Room With Lover In Kanpur; Couple Held Captive By In-Laws For 30 Hours

US Open 2026: Check Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Pegula, Elena Rybakina vs Coco Gauff Women’s Semifinal Match Timings, Order of Play, Live Streaming | All You Need to Know

Stop Refrigerating These 5 Foods! You Could Be Ruining Their Taste, Texture And Freshness

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Stop Refrigerating These 5 Foods! You Could Be Ruining Their Taste, Texture And Freshness

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Stop Refrigerating These 5 Foods! You Could Be Ruining Their Taste, Texture And Freshness
Stop Refrigerating These 5 Foods! You Could Be Ruining Their Taste, Texture And Freshness
Stop Refrigerating These 5 Foods! You Could Be Ruining Their Taste, Texture And Freshness
Stop Refrigerating These 5 Foods! You Could Be Ruining Their Taste, Texture And Freshness

QUICK LINKS