Home > Lifestyle > 'The Woman in Cabin 10' launches and top of Netflix rankings

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 15, 2025 17:23:08 IST

London (dpa) – "While on board a luxury yacht for a travel assignment, a journalist witnesses a passenger thrown overboard late at night, only to be told that it didn't happen, as all passengers and crew are accounted for." This is how Netflix summarizes the plot of its latest hit film "The Woman in Cabin 10", which has already reached the number one spot on the streaming service's film charts shortly after its release. In the first three days after its release on October 10, Netflix recorded 21.2 million views worldwide for the thriller, which evokes comparisons to classics like "Murder on the Orient Express" and "Death on the Nile". The plot is a classic whodunit mystery. The star-studded film, starring Keira Knightley, Guy Pearce, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Hannah Waddingham, has also received a fair share of negative reviews. Critics often note that the second half drags considerably. The mystery thriller is based on Ruth Ware's bestselling novel (set on a cruise ship and not a luxury yacht), said to maintain the suspense more effectively than the film. British actress Knightley had her breakthrough in 2002 with the British football film "Bend It Like Beckham". She later starred in "Pirates of the Caribbean", "Love Actually" and "Pride & Prejudice".

First published on: Oct 15, 2025 5:23 PM IST
