From Viral Sensation To Corporate Uniform: The Rise Of The Tobie Dress At Anthropologie

What began as an easy shirt dress is now a seasonal signature piece. Exquise’s Tobie Dress, only available at Anthropologie, quickly became the surprise belle of the summer 2025 ball. Flattering, size-inclusive, and trending on social media, the dress is now more than a trend — it’s a moment.

The Rise of a Viral Dress

Released in February of 2024, the Tobie sold out right away, said Julie Stampone, Anthropologie’s dress merchandise manager.

“What sets it apart,” she explained, “is the waist interest — the cinching, pleats, and drama. Our customers are drawn to anything that creates a more interesting waistline.

Coming in various lengths, prints, and sizes (XXS–3X, petites included), the Tobie has already generated more than 84,000 searches on the Anthropologie site alone this year — a stark increase from only 3,000 last year.

First impossible to stock, the company has since increased its inventory and keeps rolling out new versions.

Social media has been instrumental in fueling the dress’s popularity. Influencers Katie Sturino and Lindsay Silberman both wrote about it at the same time, praising it for its wearability and finish.

Silberman, who was initially hesitant, grew to love it: “It’s flattering, has pockets, and just makes you feel put-together,” she said.

The “Summer Intern Dress” and Office Staple

Although created originally as a relaxed but stylish piece of clothing, Tobie’s dress has acquired an unexpected nickname: the “Summer Intern Dress.” Stampone was herself surprised by the title—until her own new employee showed up wearing one.

Its popularity has stretched beyond everyday wear, becoming an office favorite, as evidenced by viral shots such as from user @ashley_engle, who wore the dress for a fit check and garnered more than 91,000 likes.

“Everyone in our workplace has the Tobie — corporate uniform now,” joked one comment.

Nuuly’s Tobie Takeover

URBN’s rental platform Nuuly, has also ridden the Tobie wave. The Tobie is now one of Nuuly’s top-rented styles, with tens of thousands of units already rented and in circulation, says Sky Pollard, Head of Product at Nuuly.

We bet big on the Tobie franchise this spring and it’s paying off,” Pollard said. What’s interesting, though, is that purchases of the dress via Nuuly are occurring at an average rate compared to other designs — a delicate balancing act in the rental market.

Stripes continue to be the most favored among tenants, with solid colors representing almost half of all Tobie rentals. Solid colors of newer fabrics, such as linen, already contribute 25% of rentals, demonstrating the popularity of light summer weaves.

What’s Next for the Tobie Franchise?

Far from coasting, the Tobie is transforming. Nuuly is adding corduroy, suede, faux leather, and even taffeta renditions, debuting in fall 2025, providing higher-level, season-specific interpretations.

A maternity style is also on the way, opening up the dress to an even wider clientele.

Anthropologie also keeps pushing the boundaries. It just dropped a capsule collection with designer Nasreen Shahi, including a striped mini version of the dress — the brand’s first designer-led Tobie drop.

The Dress of the Moment — and More

During an era in which fashion is increasingly echo-ing social change, Tobie’s simple, classically feminine silhouette is in step with the recent trend toward classic silhouettes and modest cuts.

The ubiquity in which it’s appearing — from fashion magazines (actor Natasha Rothwell modeled it in Cultured Magazine) to office elevators — is testament to its appeal outside the fashion community.

Whether you lease it, purchase it, or catch it in your cubicle, one thing’s for sure: The Tobie isn’t a dress — it’s a fashion epidemic.

