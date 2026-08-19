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Home > Lifestyle News > Tulsidas Jayanti 2026: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Rituals And Significance Explained

Tulsidas Jayanti 2026: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Rituals And Significance Explained

Tulsidas Jayanti 2026 is being observed on August 19, honouring Goswami Tulsidas, the saint-poet behind the Ramcharitmanas and Hanuman Chalisa, with prayers, recitations and devotional rituals.

Tulsidas Jayanti 2026. Image Credit: AI
Tulsidas Jayanti 2026. Image Credit: AI

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Wed 2026-08-19 14:47 IST

Devotees across the country are marking Tulsidas Jayanti today, paying tribute to Goswami Tulsidas, the saint-poet whose devotion to Lord Rama has left a lasting imprint on Hindu spiritual life across generations.

Date And Muhurat

This year, Tulsidas Jayanti lands on Wednesday, August 19. According to the Hindu lunar calendar, it falls on Shravana Shukla Saptami, the seventh day of the bright fortnight in Shravana month. The Saptami tithi runs from 5:50 pm on August 18 through to 7:19 pm the following day, giving devotees a good window to complete their prayers and rituals.

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Who Was Tulsidas?

Tulsidas came into the world sometime in the early 16th century, in Rajapur, a village that now falls in Uttar Pradesh. He’s remembered chiefly for the Ramcharitmanas, his retelling of the Ramayana in Awadhi, a work that made Lord Rama’s story accessible to ordinary people who had no grasp of Sanskrit.

He’s also believed to have written the Hanuman Chalisa, a hymn that’s still chanted in homes and temples across the country. Popular belief holds that Tulsidas was Maharishi Valmiki reborn, the sage credited with writing the original Ramayana.

Varanasi is where he spent much of his later years, and the city remains closely linked to his memory even today. The Tulsi Ghat along the Ganga bears his name and stands as a lasting tribute to what he gave Indian devotional literature.

How Is The Day Observed?

Devotees mark Tulsidas Jayanti by visiting temples of Lord Rama and Hanuman, reciting verses from the Ramcharitmanas, and chanting the Hanuman Chalisa. Various parts of North India also host seminars and discussions on his teachings and literary contributions on this day.

Why It Still Matters?

Tulsidas Jayanti goes beyond being just another date on the religious calendar. It’s a reminder of how one poet’s words went on to reshape devotion for generations that came after him. His work still resonates through homes and temples across India, keeping alive the values of faith, righteousness and compassion that ran through his life.

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Tulsidas Jayanti 2026: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Rituals And Significance Explained

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Tulsidas Jayanti 2026: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Rituals And Significance Explained

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Tulsidas Jayanti 2026: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Rituals And Significance Explained

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Tulsidas Jayanti 2026: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Rituals And Significance Explained
Tulsidas Jayanti 2026: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Rituals And Significance Explained
Tulsidas Jayanti 2026: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Rituals And Significance Explained
Tulsidas Jayanti 2026: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Rituals And Significance Explained

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