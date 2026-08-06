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Home > Lifestyle News > What Is Jalebi Called In English? Here’s The Meaning Behind India’s Favourite Sweet

What Is Jalebi Called In English? Here’s The Meaning Behind India’s Favourite Sweet

Jalebi has no direct English translation, retaining its original name worldwide. This article explores its origins, meaning, preparation, regional variations, and why the iconic Indian sweet remains globally recognised.

What Is Jalebi Called in English? Image Credit: Unsplash
What Is Jalebi Called in English? Image Credit: Unsplash

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Thu 2026-08-06 11:41 IST

Mention sweets to any Indian and jalebi will almost certainly find its way into the chat. That signature orange spiral, crunchy on the outside with syrup oozing out from within, has been a favourite at weddings, festivals and roadside stalls for generations. Yet ask someone to translate the word into English, and even hardcore jalebi fans tend to draw a blank.

There’s No Direct English Translation

Truth is, jalebi never really got an English name of its own. It’s one of those foods that crossed borders and languages but held onto its identity anyway. Pick up most English dictionaries or food articles and you’ll find it listed simply as “jalebi,” maybe with a line describing it as a coiled, deep-fried sweet dunked in sugar syrup. Writers sometimes reach for comparisons like “funnel cake” or call it an “Indian pretzel” to help readers picture it, but honestly, neither comes close to capturing what jalebi actually is.

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Tracing The Origins Of The Name

The name itself carries a well-travelled history. Food historians largely agree that it descends from the Arabic “zalabiya” or the Persian “zulbia,” both terms for similarly fried, syrup-drenched sweets. These recipes made their way into the Indian subcontinent through centuries of trade and cultural mixing, and somewhere along that journey, the dish and its name both transformed into the “jalebi” that’s now a household word. There’s also a Sanskrit thread worth mentioning, with some scholars linking the word to “jalavallika,” a term found in older texts describing a comparable sweet.

What Goes Into Making A Jalebi

What makes jalebi special isn’t just its taste but its process. A fermented batter, usually made from refined flour, is piped into hot oil in spiral shapes, fried until golden and crisp, then dunked immediately into warm sugar syrup infused with cardamom or saffron. The result is that signature crunch followed by a syrupy burst, a contrast that keeps people coming back for more.

Regional Variations Across India

Across India, jalebi wears different names and forms. In some regions, it’s paired with rabri or served alongside poha for breakfast. Elsewhere, a thicker, fermented cousin called imarti takes its place.

So the next time someone asks what jalebi means in English, the honest answer is that it doesn’t need translating. Like biryani or samosa, it has earned a permanent place in global vocabulary, syrup, spirals, and all.

Also read: Chanakya Niti: 7 Timeless Lessons to Follow When Life Feels Stuck

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What Is Jalebi Called In English? Here’s The Meaning Behind India’s Favourite Sweet

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What Is Jalebi Called In English? Here’s The Meaning Behind India’s Favourite Sweet

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What Is Jalebi Called In English? Here’s The Meaning Behind India’s Favourite Sweet

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What Is Jalebi Called In English? Here’s The Meaning Behind India’s Favourite Sweet
What Is Jalebi Called In English? Here’s The Meaning Behind India’s Favourite Sweet
What Is Jalebi Called In English? Here’s The Meaning Behind India’s Favourite Sweet
What Is Jalebi Called In English? Here’s The Meaning Behind India’s Favourite Sweet

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