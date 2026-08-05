What Is The English Name For Ghee? Everything You Need To Know

Ghee has been an essential part of Indian cooking for generations, but many people outside India often wonder what it is called in English. The most common English term for ghee is clarified butter. However, while the two are closely related, they are not the same.

What Is Ghee Called In English?

In English, ghee is generally referred to as clarified butter because it is made by heating butter to remove water and milk solids, leaving behind pure butterfat. Today, the word “ghee” is also widely used in English-speaking countries and appears on food labels, restaurant menus and recipes.

How Is Ghee Made?

Ghee is prepared by slowly heating butter over a low flame. As the butter melts, the water evaporates and the milk solids settle at the bottom. These solids are allowed to brown slightly before the clear golden fat is strained and stored. This extra cooking step gives ghee its rich aroma and nutty flavour.

How Is It Different From Clarified Butter?

Although ghee is a type of clarified butter, it is cooked for longer. Regular clarified butter is heated just enough to separate the milk solids, while ghee is simmered until those solids caramelise. This gives ghee a deeper taste, darker golden colour and distinctive aroma.

Why Is Ghee So Popular?

Ghee has a high smoke point, making it ideal for frying, roasting and sautéing. It also has a longer shelf life than regular butter because most of its moisture has been removed. In Indian households, it is commonly used in curries, dals, rotis, rice dishes and sweets. It also holds cultural and religious significance in many rituals and festivals.

Can You Use Ghee Instead Of Butter?

Yes. Ghee can replace butter in many recipes, especially for high-heat cooking. However, its richer flavour may slightly change the taste of the dish.

While clarified butter is the closest English name for ghee, the traditional Indian ingredient has a unique preparation method and flavour that set it apart. That is why “ghee” itself has become a globally recognised culinary term.

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