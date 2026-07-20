What Is the English Name of Jamun? Name, Benefits and Interesting Facts

If you ask people, what is jamun called in English? You will be surprised to know that many people don’t know the English name of Jamun even when they eat it every summer season as many people think that the English name of Jamun is jamun only. So let us tell you the English name of Jamun and a more interesting fact about it.

The English name of Jamun is Java plum and it is also called black plum, Indian blackberry, and in some regions, Malabar plum or jambolan. Botanically, it’s Syzygium cumini, a member of the same family as cloves.

Where Does It Come From?

We get Jamun from a Jamun tree which is not a small plant but a giant mature tree that can grow more than 30 metres and also keep fruiting for more than a century. It is native to the Indian Subcontinent and also some parts of Southeast Asia. First the fruit itself starts out green and then turns a deep purple-black as it ripens, and leaves that unmistakable stain on the tongue and fingers that anyone who’s raided a jamun tree as a kid will remember.

What’s Actually In It?

100 grams of Jamun is said to serve about 60 calories and roughly 15.6 grams of carbohydrates, a small amount of protein and also a useful dose of vitamin C and potassium. But the colour of the fruit tells the real story as the dark pigment comes from anthocyanins which are plant compounds tied to its antioxidant properties.

What Are The Benefits Of Jamun?

Jamun is said to be best for diabetes patients. According to Ayurveda, jamun provides a cooling effect to the body. The seeds of the jamun are said to be a magical treatment for diabetes patients. But it is always advised to do the home remedies side by side to the medical treatment rather than using it as a substitute for it. Jamun is also rich in fibre and thus it helps in digestion, it is also rich in potassium and thus plays an important role in blood pressure and vitamin C does the usual immune-support work. Some people also say that it helps with skin health, but there is no such evidence yet to prove it.

A Few Interesting Facts About Jamun

There are actually two types of Jamun, one with white flesh, which has more pectin, and the other one with purple-fleshed kind that’s more common at Indian fruit stalls. Beyond the fruit, the seeds, bark and leaves have all found their way into traditional remedies over the centuries, which says something about how thoroughly this tree gets used once it starts fruiting.

It’s a short season, jamun shows up with the first heat of summer and disappears just as quickly, which is probably why so many people who grew up eating it never got around to learning its English name. Java plum works fine. It just doesn’t carry the same memory.

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