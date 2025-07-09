LIVE TV
What Music Did 90s Youth Listen To? Old Video On Instagram Evokes Nostalgia

A viral Instagram reel brings back the magic of 90s music, blending Bollywood classics like Pehla Nasha with Hollywood hits from Bryan Adams and Spice Girls. It captures the era’s unique mix of slow dances, cassette tapes, and unforgettable youth memories that still resonate today

90s Music

Published By: Reha Vohra
Last Updated: July 9, 2025 13:33:13 IST

Before creating playlists on the music apps or shuffled algorithms, music in the 1990s carried some real emotional weight. It was about the songs you recorded off the radio, traded on tapes, and replayed until they felt like part of you. In bedrooms and backseats across the globe, teens shaped their identities around every verse and listened to it over and over again untileach lyric felt personal. 

From Bryan Adams to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, 90s Teens Had the Ultimate Mixed Playlist

In South Asia, romantic ballads like Pehla Nasha, Tadap Tadap, and Chura Ke Dil Mera scored first crushes and late night study sessions. Meanwhile, The Western favorites  Bryan Adams crooning Everything I Do, Whitney Houston soaring through weddings, or Boyz II Men providing the soundtrack to farewell parties defined their own soft moments. Schoolyard favorites swung between grunge and pop: Nirvana for angsty days, Spice Girls’ “Wannabe” for dance breaks, and Backstreet Boys for sing along nostalgia.

Viral Instagram Reel Revives Cassettes, Slow Dances, and Walkman Days

And now a resurfaced Instagram reel has struck such a deep chord. In the video, one teen says, “We used to play ‘Wannabe’ on repeat,” as the crowd mimics the moves. Another shrugs with a grin and adds, “But my mix had Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Pehla Nasha.” A quiet few laugh, confessing they recorded Nirvana and Pearl Jam off MTV late at night.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The90sIndia🤩 (@the90sindia)

The reel showed, shared shifts through scenes of shy slow dances to Bryan Adams, boisterous group chants of Spice Girls, and desi rhythms humming Chaiyya Chaiyya in the background at every possible occasion. These transitions feel authentic  just like mixing Bollywood and Western cassettes in mixtape glory and a pure love language back then. 

The comments reflect a shared truth: “Music in the 90s felt personal felt ones own. You didn’t just play a song; you waited for it. You felt it, you didn’t only listen, you made it your own.” And as viewers witness those youthful moments again, they’re reminded not of what’s trending,but of what they truly lived and loved.

Music was the world, the people were just living in it all on different paces and tones. 

Tags: 90s musicBollywood 90s songsnostalgic musicretro music trends

