What’s Driving Gen Z’s Anxiety? Experts Point Out 7 Major Reasons

If you go and ask any Gen Z youngster about how they are doing, “anxious” comes up more often than you’d expect. It is not just a feeling, as the numbers back it up. Recent surveys show this generation reporting higher anxiety levels than millennials, Gen X, or baby boomers. Mental health experts say it’s not one single thing causing this, but a mix of pressures piling up at once. Here’s what they point to.

Phones That Never Really Switch Off

According to the experts, the constant stream of notifications and the pressure to always be reachable leaves little room for the brain to properly rest. Studies show teens with heavy daily screen time are far more likely to report anxiety symptoms than those who spend less time online.

The Trap of Comparison

Scrolling through carefully curated lives on social media has a real psychological cost. Experts point to survey after survey showing young people, especially young women, feeling worse about their own lives after seeing everyone else’s highlight reel online.

Stress Of Money Is Constant

Rising costs, unstable jobs, and milestones like owning a home slipping further out of reach have created a sense that the old rules of financial stability simply don’t apply anymore. That uncertainty, experts say, breeds chronic low-grade stress.

Lonely In A Hyper-Connected World

Despite being the most “online” generation ever, Gen Z reports the highest loneliness levels of any age group. Experts explain that digital interaction often replaces face-to-face connection rather than adding to it, leaving a real gap in emotional support.

A World That Feels Like It’s On Fire

Climate change, conflict, and political division show up on every feed, every day. Mental health professionals say this steady diet of global bad news, sometimes called “doomscrolling,” keeps the nervous system in a constant state of alert.

Pressure To Perform, Even Before Adulthood

College debt, competitive job markets, and the expectation to build a “personal brand” early on add a layer of performance anxiety that didn’t exist for earlier generations at the same age.

More Willingness To Speak Up

Experts add a more hopeful note here: some of the rise in reported anxiety reflects less stigma, not necessarily more suffering. Gen Z is simply more open about naming what they feel and seeking help than previous generations were.

Taken together, experts say it’s this pile-up, digital, financial, social and global, that’s reshaping how an entire generation experiences everyday stress.This is a sensitive subject. If you or someone you know is struggling with anxiety, please consider speaking with a mental health professional or trusted support service.

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