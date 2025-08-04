When Does Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Finally Launch in India? Here’s What You Need to Know

On August 7, 2025, Rihanna’s renowned brands Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin make their official entrance in India, launching via Sephora India and Tira Beauty in over 50 stores across 16 cities, in addition to online. This signifies Rihanna’s initial domestic launch, after years of acclaim through Nykaa’s international store.

Fenty Beauty’s India Launch Sparks Huge Buzz Among Fans and Celebrities

An energetic Instagram video shared on August 4, 2025 came as a surprise for many for the confimation of Fenty launching in India, featuring Rihanna’s caption: “India, are you prepared.” Fans and celebrities filled the comments with enthusiasm, featuring singer Raja Kumari and actor Ahsaas Channa celebrating the brand’s launch.

Until now, Indian consumers could only reach Fenty via Nykaa’s cross-border service, resulting in increased prices and prolonged shipping times. The official launch in partnership with Reliance Retail’s Sephora and Tira stores is anticipated to resolve these problems, making the products more accessible and affordable.

From Nykaa Cross-Border to Official Launch: Fenty Beauty Comes to India

Launched in September 2017, Fenty Beauty received acclaim for its commitment to inclusivity providing foundation in as many as 50 shades to represent a variety of skin tones. At last, signature items such as the Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation, Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter, and Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer will be accessible to beauty enthusiasts in India through official retail outlets.

Beofre, beauty enthusiasts and the ones who admired Rihanna could order Fenty Beauty products through Nykaa’s cross-border store in India. But, they had to pay extra money for shipping and wait for more than the usual delivery time. But things will surely change now.

With India’s beauty market expanding quickly valued at $15.6 billion in 2022, ranking as the fourth-largest globally—this launch marks a significant turning point. Experts anticipate that India will emerge as a global hub as various international brands customize their strategies to suit local markets.

