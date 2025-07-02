When Is Muharram 2025 In India? Full Details Inside

Muharram, the Islamic lunar month, is the beginning point of the Hijri New Year and has a great religious value for Muslims in worldwide. On Friday, June 27, Muharram 2025 started in India, following that, the sighting of the crescent moon on the night of June 26. On Sunday, July 6, 2025 Muslims in India will celebrate the 10th day of Muharram, that is, Ashura.

Ashura is said to be a sombre day of remembrance and mourning. As per the legend, Muslims remember the martyrdom of Imam Hussain who is Prophet Muhammad’s grandson. This is a day that shows the importance of sacrifice, resisting oppression and values for which Imam Hussain gave his life.

Muharram: Sacred month of Islam

In fact Muharram is the 2nd most sacred month in Islam. This is a very special month for Shia Muslims that full of mourning ceremonies, processions, and majlis (worship gatherings) in order to remember Imam Hussain and his beloved followers. This is common for many to engage in matam (self-beating) as symbol of sorrow and solidarity with the misery at Karbala.

For Sunni Muslims, Ashura is also a major day. Even though not commemorated in the same manner of mourning, it is observed with voluntary fasting, charity and special prayers. In Islamic tradition, Ashura is also said to be the day when Prophet Moses and his people were delivered from Pharaoh by the division of the Red Sea.

In India, throughout different states Muharram is celebrated with full of devotion, especially in major cities with considerable Shia populations like Lucknow, Srinagar, Hyderabad and Mumbai. Shia Muslims will wear black and avoid celebratory activities during the period of mourning.

By fasting and contemplation, conversely, Sunni communities mark the month in more private ways. Fasting for Ashura is said to be of great reward and spiritual cleansing.

Muharram preparations

With huge crowds expected, particularly on Ashura day, authorities have intensified security arrangements in a number of states. And also, More than 900 people have been put under preventive restrictions in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district to prevent any untoward situation.

DGP Rajeev Krishna has instructed police at the local level to prohibit and prevent the weapon displays in processions, preclude any new or unapproved Muharram routes, and keep all events within approved limits.

July 6 a Holiday