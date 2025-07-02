Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER
Home > India > When Is Muharram 2025 In India? Full Details Inside

When Is Muharram 2025 In India? Full Details Inside

Muharram 2025 began in India on June 27. Ashura, the 10th day, will be observed on Sunday, July 6. The day commemorates Imam Hussain’s martyrdom and is marked by mourning, fasting, and prayers. July 6 is a public holiday with heightened security.

As Muharram begins, communities across India reflect on sacrifice, faith, and justice.
As Muharram begins, communities across India reflect on sacrifice, faith, and justice. (Photo credit: The Review of Religions)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last Updated: July 2, 2025 21:46:26 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share
Muharram, the Islamic lunar month, is the beginning point of the Hijri New Year and has a great religious value for Muslims in worldwide. On Friday, June 27, Muharram 2025 started in India, following that, the sighting of the crescent moon on the night of June 26. On Sunday, July 6, 2025 Muslims in India will celebrate the 10th day of Muharram, that is, Ashura.
 
Ashura is said to be a sombre day of remembrance and mourning. As per the legend, Muslims remember the martyrdom of Imam Hussain who is Prophet Muhammad’s grandson. This is a day that shows the importance of sacrifice, resisting oppression and values for which Imam Hussain gave his life.

Muharram: Sacred month of Islam

In fact Muharram is the 2nd most sacred month in Islam. This is a very special month for Shia Muslims that full of mourning ceremonies, processions, and majlis (worship gatherings) in order to remember Imam Hussain and his beloved followers. This is common for many to engage in matam (self-beating) as symbol of sorrow and solidarity with the misery at Karbala.
For Sunni Muslims, Ashura is also a major day. Even though not commemorated in the same manner of mourning, it is observed with voluntary fasting, charity and special prayers. In Islamic tradition, Ashura is also said to be the day when Prophet Moses and his people were delivered from Pharaoh by the division of the Red Sea.
In India, throughout different states Muharram is celebrated with full of devotion, especially in major cities with considerable Shia populations like Lucknow, Srinagar, Hyderabad and Mumbai. Shia Muslims will wear black and avoid celebratory activities during the period of mourning.
By fasting and contemplation, conversely, Sunni communities mark the month in more private ways. Fasting for Ashura is said to be of great reward and spiritual cleansing.

Muharram preparations

With huge crowds expected, particularly on Ashura day, authorities have intensified security arrangements in a number of states. And also, More than 900 people have been put under preventive restrictions in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district to prevent any untoward situation.
 
DGP Rajeev Krishna has instructed police at the local level to prohibit and prevent the weapon displays in processions, preclude any new or unapproved Muharram routes, and keep all events within approved limits. 
July 6 a Holiday
Since Ashura coincides with Sunday, July 6, 2025, it is a gazetted holiday in India. Government offices, schools, banks, and stock market institutions including the BSE and NSE will be closed in most states.
Tags: MuharramMuharram 2025
Advertisement

More News

Texas Republican Keith Self Opposes Procedural Vote On Donald Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’: What We Know So Far
3 Indians Abducted By Al Qaeda-Linked Terror Group In Mali, MEA Seeks Urgent Action
India Prioritises National Interests In Ongoing US Trade Deal Talks: Report
Apple’s India Ambitions in Jeopardy as Foxconn Recalls Chinese Workforce
3 Indians Kidnapped By Al Qaeda-Linked Terror Group In Mali, MEA Seeks Urgent Action
Contractors Claim Their Colleagues Opened Fire as Palestinians Sought Food in Gaza: Report
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Price Slashed by Rs 30,000 — Will This Deal Disappear Any Moment?
Delhi Mother And Teen Son Found Murdered Inside Locked Lajpat Nagar Home
Kilmar Abrego Garcia Claims He Was Beaten, Tortured In El Salvador’s Infamous Prison Before US Return
New Infinix Hot 60 5G+ Leak Sparks Excitement — Is This the Next Game-Changer with a Secret AI Button?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?