When Is The Best Time To Eat Curd? Expert Explains The Right Way To Include It In Your Diet

Curd is a staple in most Indian households, valued for its cooling effect and gut-friendly properties. But nutritionists say that when you eat curd matters just as much as how much you eat. Here is a breakdown of the ideal way to include it in your daily diet.

Morning To Afternoon Is Ideal

According to nutrition experts, curd is best consumed during the day, ideally between breakfast and lunch. During these hours, the body’s digestive fire, or metabolism, is naturally stronger, which helps in better absorption of the probiotics and calcium present in curd. Having it as part of breakfast or alongside lunch also aids digestion for the rest of the day.

Why Night Time Should Be Avoided?

Ayurveda has long advised against eating curd after sunset. Experts explain that curd tends to have a cooling and heavy quality that can slow down digestion when the body’s metabolic activity naturally dips in the evening. It is also associated with increased mucus formation, which may aggravate cold, cough or congestion in some individuals if eaten at night.

Pairing It Right

Nutritionists recommend combining curd with foods like rice, vegetables or as part of a raita rather than eating it with fried or heavy non-vegetarian meals, as this combination can be harder on digestion. Adding roasted cumin, black salt or a few mint leaves can further enhance its digestive benefits.

Room Temperature Works Better

Cold curd straight out of the refrigerator is often harder on the stomach, especially for those with sensitive digestion. Experts suggest letting it sit at room temperature for a few minutes before eating, which makes it gentler on the gut.

Watch The Season

While curd is a great summer food due to its cooling nature, experts advise moderating intake during monsoon and winter months, when the body needs warmth rather than cooling foods. Those prone to joint pain, cold or sinus issues are often advised to reduce curd intake during colder months.

Curd remains a nutritious addition to daily meals, but experts stress that timing, temperature and portion size play a big role in maximising its benefits while avoiding digestive discomfort.

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