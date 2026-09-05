Who Is Miss World 2026 Winner Joheirry Mola Dominguez? Meet the Educator Who Won the Global Crown

Joheirry Mola Dominguez of the Dominican Republic has been crowned Miss World 2026. She won the 73rd edition of the global pageant held in Vietnam. Spain’s Elisabeth Reynés finished as the first runner-up, while Malaysia’s Taanusiya Chetty was named the second runner-up.

Dominguez was crowned by her predecessor, Opal Suchata Chuangsri of Thailand. Suchata made history last year as the first contestant from Thailand to win the Miss World crown.

Miss World 2026 Winner Joheirry Mola Dominguez’s Winning Answer

Dominguez impressed the judges during the final round with her answer on the Beauty with a Purpose initiative. She was asked, “Which Beauty with a Purpose have you supported in your country, and how would you improve it if you were crowned Miss World?”

Speaking about her work with children, Dominguez said, “My Beauty with a Purpose is to take English programmes to children in vulnerable communities because I believe that knowing this language can open huge doors of opportunity for them.”

She explained that English can help children communicate, express themselves and access better opportunities. She added, “It is a tool that will stay with them and benefit them for the rest of their lives.” Her answer reflected the focus of the Miss World pageant on social causes and community work.

Who Is Joheirry Mola Dominguez?

The Miss World organisation describes Dominguez as a “dedicated educator, community advocate, and communicator”. She holds a degree in Business Management and Administration from Universidad Iberoamericana.

Dominguez is also the founder and president of Voices of Tomorrow. Through the initiative, she works to expand English education for children and young people in vulnerable communities. She teaches Literature and Social Studies in English. Her work also focuses on critical thinking and overall development.

Apart from education, Dominguez has worked as a correspondent for Univision New York’s Ventana a Quisqueya. She highlights Dominican culture, social issues and community stories through her work. She is also a professional model and a Goya Gives Ambassador.

Joheirry Mola Dominguez’s Personal Motto

Dominguez has a personal motto that reflects her approach to social work and education. “The greatest gift you can offer is the opportunity that you once needed yourself in order to grow, move forward, and transform your life.” Her work with children became a major part of her Miss World journey.

India’s Nikita Porwal Misses Top 20 Spot

India was represented by Nikita Porwal at Miss World 2026. However, she could not secure a place in the Top 20. Porwal, from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, had won the Femina Miss India World 2024 title in Mumbai.

Her journey began as a television anchor before she moved into acting and theatre. She has performed in more than 60 plays and also wrote a 250-page play titled Krishna Leela. Porwal has also appeared in a feature film that was screened at international film festivals. The film is expected to be released in India.

Nikita Porwal’s Life Motto and Bollywood Dream

In her introduction video, Porwal shared her life motto, “Be a life that matters, a loss that’s felt”. She also spoke about her dream of working with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Reflecting on her journey, Porwal said, “When I look back and see how far I’ve come, I realise I have the power to shape my future.”

Her journey from television and theatre to the international pageant stage has been a significant part of her career.

Miss World 2026 Top 40 to Top 6 Journey

The Miss World 2026 competition went through several stages before the final winner was announced.m The field first narrowed to the Top 40, followed by the Top 20, Top 12 and Top 6. Dominguez eventually emerged ahead of contestants from Malaysia, Vietnam, Eritrea, Spain and South Africa to claim the crown. Tanzania will host the next edition of the Miss World pageant.

Why Is Miss World 2026 Called the 73rd Edition?

The issue of confusion arises when it comes to counting the number of Miss World competitions this year. While Miss World 2026 is claimed to be the 73rd Miss World, the competition itself celebrates its 75 years of existence. The explanation lies in the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Miss World has taken place since 1951 in the UK and used to be an annual competition for several decades. However, the 2020 edition of Miss World was cancelled due to the coronavirus.

The 70th edition, which was supposed to take place in 2021, actually took place on March 16, 2022, in Puerto Rico. Since there was no need to hold a special 2022 edition because of delays, the next 71st Miss World took place on March 9, 2024, in Mumbai at Jio World Convention Centre.

Miss World’s ‘Beauty With a Purpose’ Focus

Beauty With a Purpose was introduced by the Miss World organisation as a way to celebrate the charitable and social work carried out by the contestants. Over time, there have been controversies about this pageant. It has, however, sought to emphasise the successes, causes, and contributions of contestants. Currently, the pageant has merged its old format with a new one that stresses the importance of social impact.

Miss Universe 2026: India’s Next Pageant Hope

India will have yet another exciting pageant coming up in November. Kaziah Liz Mejo, who represents India, is expected to feature in the Miss Universe 2026 pageant in Puerto Rico. The 19-year-old law student made history by being the first person from Kerala to win the Miss Universe India pageant. She beat Vaishnavi Gannesh from Tamil Nadu and Anushri Satavlekar from Gujarat to emerge victorious.