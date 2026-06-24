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Home > Lifestyle News > Who Is Muthu Master? Why This Woman Lived As A Man For 37 Years, And Concealed Her Identity?

Who Is Muthu Master? Why This Woman Lived As A Man For 37 Years, And Concealed Her Identity?

Muthu Master, born Petchiammal in Tamil Nadu, lived as a man for 37 years after being widowed and facing harassment. Adopting a male identity helped her raise her daughter safely and independently. Her remarkable journey has become a powerful story of survival, courage, and resilience.

Who Is Muthu Master? Why This Woman Lived As A Man For 37 Years, And Concealed Her Identity? (Via X)
Who Is Muthu Master? Why This Woman Lived As A Man For 37 Years, And Concealed Her Identity? (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Wed 2026-06-24 16:27 IST

In a small village in Tamil Nadu, residents knew “Muthu Master” as a quiet, hardworking man who wore a white shirt and dhoti, smoked beedis, worked in the fields, and lived alone near a local temple. For decades, few people knew that Muthu Master was actually Petchiammal, a woman who had chosen to live as a man after a personal tragedy changed the course of her life. Her story, which has resurfaced in public discussions, is not merely about a hidden identity. It is a story of survival, motherhood, and the difficult choices some women make in the face of social insecurity and harassment.

A Life-Changing Decision After Tragedy

Petchiammal’s life took a dramatic turn after she lost her husband at a young age. Widowed and pregnant, she faced uncertainty about her future and the responsibility of raising a child alone. According to accounts of her life, an incident of harassment left a deep impact on her, convincing her that living as a woman would make her vulnerable in society.

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Determined to protect herself and her unborn child, she cut her hair, adopted men’s clothing, and took on a new identity. From that point onward, Petchiammal became “Muthu,” a name that would define the next 37 years of her life.

Building A New Identity As Muthu Master

Over the years, Muthu Master became a familiar face in the village. Locals respected the reserved and hardworking individual they believed to be a man. She worked various jobs, earned a living through agricultural labour, and maintained a simple lifestyle. Beedi smoking, traditionally associated with men in the area, became one of the ways she reinforced her public identity.

Maintaining the disguise was not easy. One of the greatest challenges was concealing aspects of womanhood, including her menstrual cycle. Yet she continued to live as Muthu because it offered a sense of security she felt was unavailable to her as a widow raising a daughter alone.

Even Her Daughter Did Not Know

Perhaps the most remarkable aspect of the story is that even her daughter remained unaware of her mother’s true identity for several years. Muthu Master carefully protected the secret while focusing on providing a safe and stable upbringing for her child.

As time passed, villagers came to admire Muthu Master for honesty, hard work, and resilience. When the truth eventually became known, many expressed surprise but continued to respect the person they had known for decades.

A Story That Sparked National Attention

Today, Muthu Master’s journey is often cited as a powerful example of the challenges faced by women in vulnerable circumstances. Her decision was not driven by a desire to change who she was, but by a determination to secure safety, dignity, and a better future for her daughter.

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Who Is Muthu Master? Why This Woman Lived As A Man For 37 Years, And Concealed Her Identity?

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Who Is Muthu Master? Why This Woman Lived As A Man For 37 Years, And Concealed Her Identity?

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Who Is Muthu Master? Why This Woman Lived As A Man For 37 Years, And Concealed Her Identity?
Who Is Muthu Master? Why This Woman Lived As A Man For 37 Years, And Concealed Her Identity?
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