Who Is Raul John Aju? The 16-Year-Old AI Entrepreneur With His Father on a Rs 2 Lakh Payroll

For Raul John Aju, artificial intelligence became more than a subject to explore. It gradually turned into the centre of his work. The 16-year-old from Kerala is still a Plus Two Commerce student at North Edappally GHSS. But alongside school, he runs AI Technologies, a startup with 15 employees.

He has developed more than 15 AI tools and has trained nearly five lakh students worldwide through his AI education venture. His work has also taken him to technology conferences, government discussions and international platforms. What makes his journey particularly interesting is how early it began.

Who is Raul John Aju?

John Aju is a 16-year-old AI entrepreneur, educator and technology creator from Kerala. He is a Plus Two Commerce student at North Edappally GHSS while also running an AI-focused startup.

Raul began teaching himself artificial intelligence at nine. At 12, he built MeBot, a robot for a school science project. He has since developed more than 15 AI tools, including RESQ AI, ZapGap, Investo AI and FeedFye.

How A Nine-Year-Old Started Learning AI

Raul first started teaching himself AI at the age of nine. His father’s job at Adobe helped him get access to premium tools. Raul used them to learn, experiment and understand how artificial intelligence worked.

“I gained free access to all the premium tools, which allowed me to learn about AI,” Raul told UN News.

His interest soon moved from learning to building. For a school science project, he created a robot called MeBot. By 12, he had built his first robot. Since then, his list of projects has grown to more than 15 AI tools.

The AI Tools Raul Has Built

Raul’s portfolio includes MeBot, ZapGap, Investo AI and FeedFye. Another project, RESQ AI, focuses on emergency situations. The tool is designed to provide users with information about what steps they can take and which laws may apply. It can also connect them with lawyers and help lawyers examine similar cases.

“If you’re involved in an emergency situation, the tool will tell you what to do, and which laws apply. It will connect you with a lawyer and also help the lawyer to craft a strategy to win the case, by looking at thousands of similar cases,” he explained to UN News.

Raul’s work has also extended into the public sector. He has advised the Kerala and Dubai governments on integrating AI into public services.

The Unusual Role His Father Has In The Business

The growth of Raul’s company has also brought his father, Aju Joseph, into the venture. Aju is an experienced professional who has worked with Amazon, Adobe, Wipro and IBM. He now works for his son’s company and earns ₹2 lakh a month.

For Raul, his father’s experience is valuable because it offers something he cannot get simply by studying online.

“I can gain as much knowledge as I want from my phone, but I don’t have his experience,” he said.

“He has worked for companies like Amazon, Adobe, Wipro, and IBM, so I can learn from him. Also, to be honest, it was good for my marketing.”

ThinkCraft Academy Reaches Students Worldwide

AI Technologies also operates ThinkCraft Academy, which focuses on AI education. The platform has trained nearly five lakh students worldwide. Its learners include students from IITs, IIMs and leading universities abroad, along with corporate professionals.

The idea is to make AI training accessible to people who may not have a technical background. Raul has also built a significant online following through his account, “Raul the Rockstar”, which has around five lakh followers.

From Kerala To Meeting António Guterres

Raul’s work has gradually taken him beyond his hometown in Kerala. He participated in the 2026 India AI Summit in New Delhi, where he was introduced to Amandeep Gill, the UN Special Envoy for Digital and Emerging Technologies. He also met UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

Raul was shortlisted as a finalist for the World Education Medals 2025, a global competition founded by HP that recognises innovative uses of AI in education and efforts to close learning gaps. Finalists came from 12 countries. Despite these achievements, Raul remains a school student.

His journey, from experimenting with AI at nine to running a 15-member startup at 16, reflects how quickly his interest in technology has developed into a wider business and education venture.