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Home > Lifestyle News > Why Are Women Traditionally Not Allowed To Visit Temples During Periods?

Why Are Women Traditionally Not Allowed To Visit Temples During Periods?

From scripture-based "impurity" to energy theories and pre-modern hygiene practicalities, this piece traces why menstruating women are barred from temples in India.

Women are not allowed in temples during their periods. Image credit: Canva
Women are not allowed in temples during their periods. Image credit: Canva

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Tue 2026-07-21 17:51 IST

Almost everywhere in India and several South Asian cultures, as soon as a girl gets her first period is told not to visit the temple, touch religious idols or participate in any type of religious rituals during her period. The practice runs so deep that even in households where most other rituals have loosened, this one often hasn’t. But do you know why women are traditionally not allowed to visit temples during periods? 

What Do The Scriptures Say?

In Puranas and Manusmriti, menstruation was labelled as “ashuddha” or impure, and it restricted women from performing any type of religious activity or visiting any religious place during that time. Few older legends also describe menstruation as a fraction of Indra’s sin which was passed on to women, a burden offset, according to the same story, with heightened sensory pleasure in return. If we keep the Scripture aside, the underlying idea that took root socially was simpler: blood, in ritual contexts, was treated as polluting, whether it came from a wound, childbirth, or a menstrual cycle.

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The “Energy” Argument

A separate, more modern line of reasoning steers away from purity altogether and leans on energy instead. Its proponents argue that a menstruating body absorbs surrounding energy rather than radiating it, and that this shift could disturb the concentrated spiritual charge believed to sit inside a consecrated temple idol. Some versions of this argument go further, suggesting the imbalance could even cause physical discomfort to the woman herself during worship.

A Practical, Pre-Modern Explanation

A third explanation has nothing to do with spirituality. In earlier centuries, without sanitary products, women managing their period had far less control over hygiene, and temple visits, ritual bathing, and long hours of standing were simply impractical. Some scholars argue the “impurity” label may have evolved, at least partly, as a socially acceptable way to justify what began as basic physical accommodation.

The Other Side Of The Argument

Critics see it differently. Whatever the original intent, they say, the outcome has been the same: exclusion. Women locked out of kitchens, kept at arm’s length from family members, and in some villages, even sent to spend their period in a hut outside the house. Assam’s Kamakhya temple complicates the neat “impurity” story, here, the goddess’s own mythical period is celebrated, not hidden, and reformers often point to this as evidence that the taboo was never really universal to begin with, just widely adopted.

Where It Stands Today

The Sabarimala case pulled all of this into courtrooms and prime-time debate a few years ago. But outside the headlines, little has actually shifted. The custom holds on in most households, sitting uneasily between two pulls: one toward tradition, the other toward the argument that faith and biology were never meant to be tangled up in the first place.

Also Read: Drinking Karela Juice Every Day: Is It Good or Bad for Your Kidneys?

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Why Are Women Traditionally Not Allowed To Visit Temples During Periods?

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Why Are Women Traditionally Not Allowed To Visit Temples During Periods?

Why Are Women Traditionally Not Allowed To Visit Temples During Periods?

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Why Are Women Traditionally Not Allowed To Visit Temples During Periods?
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Why Are Women Traditionally Not Allowed To Visit Temples During Periods?
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