Why Every Husband Should Carry His Wife’s Childhood Photo: 2 Married Men Share The Sweet Reason

Do you keep a photo of your spouse tucked away in your wallet? It might sound like an old-fashioned habit, but two millennial husbands swear by it, and they say it has done more for their marriages than any relationship book or podcast ever could.

Not Just Any Photo

The twist here is that it isn’t a wedding picture or a recent selfie. It’s a childhood photo of the wife. Content creator and author Jon Gustin, who goes by The Tired Dad online, and actor-rapper Bret Green both carry a picture of their wives as little girls in their wallets, and both say it has quietly changed how they behave during conflict.

Why It Works?

Marriages often stumble not over big betrayals but small, unresolved moments, a sharp word here, a defensive reaction there, that pile up over time. Gustin and Green explained in an Instagram video how this one habit helps them pause before reacting.

“This is my wife when she was seven years old. I put this as a reminder to protect her inner child,” Gustin said, showing Green the photo.

Green revealed he carries something almost identical. “This is my wife, like seven years old, maybe. The exact same reason. I want to remind myself in moments where I’m feeling frustrated or losing my patience. I just think of my wife as a seven-year-old little girl, and she was once somebody’s little daughter,” he said.

A Daughter Watching

For Gustin, the habit began after an argument with his wife made him realise his own daughter was watching how he treated her mother, and that this would shape what she one day expected from men. “It’s just like a daily perspective, and it’s been up there for probably eight years, nine years,” he said. Green’s response summed it up simply: “That’s crazy.”

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