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Home > Lifestyle News > Why You Shouldn’t Give Roti Directly Into Someone’s Hand? The Tradition Explained

Why You Shouldn’t Give Roti Directly Into Someone’s Hand? The Tradition Explained

Many Indian households avoid placing rotis directly into someone's hand. Rooted in Hindu beliefs, ancestor rituals, and hygiene practices, this age-old tradition continues to shape everyday dining customs across generations.

You Shouldn't Give Roti Directly Into Someone's Hand. Image Credit: AI
You Shouldn't Give Roti Directly Into Someone's Hand. Image Credit: AI

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Fri 2026-07-31 14:56 IST

Walk into most Indian kitchens and you’ll notice an unspoken rule quietly followed by mothers and grandmothers alike: rotis are never placed straight into someone’s palm. Instead, they land on a plate, a cloth, or the edge of a thali first. It looks like a small thing, but the custom carries centuries of belief behind it.

The Root Of The Ritual

In Hindu tradition, food, especially something as basic as roti, is treated as more than sustenance. It’s considered a form of Annapurna, the goddess of nourishment, and by extension, sacred. The gesture is thought to echo something specific: shraddha, the rites performed for deceased ancestors, where food is placed directly into the hands of priests or family members as an offering to the departed soul. Do the same thing at a regular meal, the belief goes, and you’re not feeding the living; you’re unwittingly feeding the dead. That’s reason enough, in most households, to keep the roti on a plate.

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A Practical Layer Too

Strip away the spiritual layer, though, and there’s a far more practical reason this habit has survived: hygiene. A busy kitchen means several hands touching food in quick succession: cooking, plating, serving and keeping the roti off the palm cuts down on that constant skin contact. Long before the language of hygiene existed the way it does now, these customs likely did double duty protecting health while wrapped in the language of faith.

Passed Down, Rarely Explained

Most people who follow this rule today were never sat down and given a lecture on shraddha rites or Annapurna. They simply grew up watching their mothers set the roti down rather than hand it over, and the habit became instinct. That’s often how tradition survives not through explanation, but through repetition, until a gesture becomes so automatic that questioning it feels almost wrong.

Whether rooted in reverence, superstition or old-world hygiene, the custom endures a small daily ritual that quietly links the dinner table to something much older than the meal itself.

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Why You Shouldn’t Give Roti Directly Into Someone’s Hand? The Tradition Explained

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Why You Shouldn’t Give Roti Directly Into Someone’s Hand? The Tradition Explained

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Why You Shouldn’t Give Roti Directly Into Someone’s Hand? The Tradition Explained
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