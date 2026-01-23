LIVE | IND vs NZ Live Score Today 2nd T20I: Santner, Ravindra Knocks Help New Zealand Post 208/6 in 20 Overs vs India in Raipur

LIVE IND vs NZ Live Score Today 2nd T20I Updates: Catch all the latest updates, live cricket score of the India versus New Zealand 2nd T20I from Raipur here. You can watch live action on Jio Hotstar online.
IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score 2nd T20I Live Updates: New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner wages a lone battle for the visitors after regular wickets fell at the other end as they eye 200-plus total versus India in the second T20I in Raipur on Friday. The second match of the series is being played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur.
In the first match, riding on opener Abhishek Sharma and finisher Rinku Singh’s batting exploits, the hosts put up a massive 239 target versus New Zealand. Meanwhile, the Men in Blue would hope their other opener Sanju Samson to fire in unison with Sharma which would take away the pressure from the rest of the team. Along with Sanju, Ishan Kishan would also look to cash in on the opportunity in absence of injured Tilak Varma.
India Probable Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel/Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun CV.
New Zealand Probable Playing XI: Tim Robinson, Devon Conway (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (C), Kristian Clarke/Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy.
New Zealand are doing well here in Raipur, courtesy skipper Mitchell Santner, to finish things off in style! Three boundaries from Hardik Pandya’s third over, Foulkes and Santner have ensured their team would cross the 200-mark in the second T20I. NZ 191/6 in 19 overs vs IND in Raipur
17 runs from Harshit Rana’s third over! New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner is playing a little gem here in Raipur and ensuring that his team didn’t go down without a fight. Rana, who started his spell with a wicket-maiden, has been taken to cleaners in next two overs. New Zealand 178/6 in 18 overs vs India
OUT! Hardik Pandya is in the middle of a dream spell, he has bowled some really tight overs and it has not been easy for New Zealand to score off his bowling. Mark Chapman never really looked settled in this innings and he walks back to the pavilion without troubling the scorers much. NZ 161/6 in 17 overs vs IND in Raipur
