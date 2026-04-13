LIVE | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Match Scorecard, IPL 2026 Live Updates: Praful Hinge Picks Three, Sakib Hussain Gets Yashasvi Jaiswal | RR In Tatters

SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2026: Catch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score, SRH vs RR live cricket updates, and ball-by-ball commentary of the SRH vs RR match of the Indian Premier League 2026 from Hyderabad here on NewsX. You can watch a live streaming of SRH vs RR on JioHotstar and broadcast on Star Sports.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2026, Live Score and Updates.

SRH vs RR, IPL 2026 Live Score: Prafull Hinge became the first bowler in the history of the Indian Premier League to pick three wickets in the first over. He dismissed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel, and Lhuan-dre Pretorious. The right-arm pacer on debut has starred for Sunrisers Hyderabad, putting them right on top of Rajasthan Royals in this clash. He picked up his fourth wicket dismissing RR skipper, Riyan Parag. Meanwhile, Sakib Hussain too picked up Yashasvi Jaiswal’s wicket. Stay tuned for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 live score, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match scorecard, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster SRH vs RR IPL encounter here on NewsX.

Ishan Kishan (91) starred for Sunrisers Hyderabad with the bat in hand. Heinrich Klaasen (40), Nitish Kumar Reddy (28), and Salil Arora (24*) played crucial hands. Abhishek Sharma was dismissed for a golden duck as Jofra Archer struck on the very first ball itself. The English pacer picked up two wickets while Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, and Riyan Parag were among the wickets as well. Toss Update: Rajasthan Royals won the toss and decided to bowl first. Riyan Parag announced a massive change in their playing XI as Shimron Hetmyer was replaced by Lhuan-dre Pretorious. Meanwhile, Praful Hinge will make his debut, playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

It will be a battle between two of the most dangerous opening pairs. Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head ruled the league in 2024. However, since Vaibhav Sooryavanshi joined Yashasvi Jaiswal at the top of the order in 2025, they have been the talk of the town. Today, the two opening pairs will clash for the first time, and all eyes will be on these four players in this crucial IPL 2026 match. The skippers of both teams, Ishan Kishan and Riyan Parag, are yet to light up the tournament, and a big score could be expected from both of them in the SRH vs RR match in Hyderabad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Preview

Sunrisers Hyderabad was touted as one of the strong contenders to make it to the playoffs before the season began. However, an injury to the captain, Pat Cummins, has derailed the early part of their season. Having won a solitary game out of their four clashes, SRH are placed seventh on the IPL 2026 points table. In their opening game, the Orange Army lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets. The Ishan Kishan-led side won the following game against the Kolkata Knight Riders. However, they come into this clash on the back of two back-to-back losses. With Cummins not expected to play any part in today’s clash, SRH’s bowling will have a tough task as they face the Royals.

Rajasthan Royals Preview

Rajasthan Royals are riding high on the success of their young opening pair. The incredible success of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal at the top of the order has meant that Dhruv Jurel has gone unnoticed. Meanwhile, Ravi Bishnoi, with nine wickets in four games lead the wicket-taking charts for the team. The bowling attack also features the likes of Jofra Archer, Nandre Bruger, Ravindra Jadeja, and Tushar Deshpande. Riyan Parag, who has not had the best of form with the bat in hand, has been praised for his captaincy leading the Royals to four wins from four games.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad

Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (C and wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Salil Arora, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga, Jaydev Unadkat, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Praful Hinge, Kamindu Mendis, David Payne, Zeeshan Ansari, Brydon Carse, Smaran Ravichandran, Sakib Hussain, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar

Rajasthan Royals Squad

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Shubham Dubey, Tushar Deshpande, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala