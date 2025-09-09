AFG vs HKG Live Cricket Score and Updates, Asia Cup 2025, 1st Match: Star Players Set For Action

Asia Cup 2025 will start with Afghanistan against Hong Kong in the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The attention will be focused on Rashid Khan, the head of spin heavy attack of Afghanistan, as well as on Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Noor Ahmad. Batters such as Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran will seek to give a good beginning. In the case of Hong Kong, skipper Yasim Murtaza and opener Anshuman Rath have the role of countering the Afghan spinners. Both teams will be eager to start on a high note and fans can anticipate a tussle.

(Image Credit: AI Generated)