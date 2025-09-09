AFG vs HKG Live Cricket Score and Updates, Asia Cup 2025, 1st Match: Star Players Set For Action

Asia Cup 2025 will start with Afghanistan against Hong Kong in the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The attention will be focused on Rashid Khan, the head of spin heavy attack of Afghanistan, as well as on Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Noor Ahmad. Batters such as Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran will seek to give a good beginning. In the case of Hong Kong, skipper Yasim Murtaza and opener Anshuman Rath have the role of countering the Afghan spinners. Both teams will be eager to start on a high note and fans can anticipate a tussle.
Any first innings score in 165 -170 range is regarded as competitive, as the rate had been slowly falling in the later overs. The winning of the toss is likely to leave the winning team batting first to set the right base and then take advantage of the hard chase condition produced by the deceleration of the pitch.
The weather in Abu Dhabi is expected to be hot and humid. Maximum temperature is set to be around 38 degrees.