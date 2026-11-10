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Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran Wedding Live Updates: Wedding Ceremony, Greece Celebrations, Guest List, Photos And Reception Details

🕒 Updated: November 10, 2026 11:16:54 IST
✍️ Written by: Sunny Singh

Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran Wedding Live Updates: Wedding ceremony, Greece celebrations, guest list, photos and reception details follow live update

Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran Wedding Live Updates (Image Credits: X)
Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran Wedding Live Updates (Image Credits: X)

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran’s reported wedding celebrations have begun in Greece, with several prominent personalities from cinema and politics expected to attend. Rajinikanth, Aishwarya Rajinikanth, MK Stalin and Udhayanidhi Stalin are among those spotted travelling to the destination. The main ceremony is scheduled for November 11, followed by a Chennai reception on November 21. Stay tuned for the latest updates, guest arrivals, photos and videos.

Background: Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran’s Greece wedding

Anirudh Ravichander is one of the most recognised music composers in Indian cinema. He rose to fame with the viral song Why This Kolaveri Di and has since composed music for films including Jailer, Leo, Vikram and Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan.

Kavya Maran is the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran. She is associated with Sun TV Network and heads the IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad. The reported wedding has brought together considerable interest because of the couple’s connections to the entertainment, business and cricket worlds.

Live Updates

  • 11:11 (IST) 10 Nov 2026

    Anirudh Ravichander Kavya Maran wedding live updates: Greece celebrations begin

    Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran’s reported wedding festivities are underway in Greece. According to reports, the celebrations began with a dhol performance. The main wedding ceremony is reportedly scheduled for November 11.

  • 11:08 (IST) 10 Nov 2026

    Anirudh Ravichander wedding live updates: Several political and film personalities invited

    The reported guest list includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Shah Rukh Khan, Dhanush, Nayanthara, Allu Arjun, AR Rahman and Ajith Kumar, among other prominent names. However, an official and comprehensive guest list has not been released.

Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran Wedding Live Updates: Wedding Ceremony, Greece Celebrations, Guest List, Photos And Reception Details

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Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran Wedding Live Updates: Wedding Ceremony, Greece Celebrations, Guest List, Photos And Reception Details

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Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran Wedding Live Updates: Wedding Ceremony, Greece Celebrations, Guest List, Photos And Reception Details
Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran Wedding Live Updates: Wedding Ceremony, Greece Celebrations, Guest List, Photos And Reception Details
Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran Wedding Live Updates: Wedding Ceremony, Greece Celebrations, Guest List, Photos And Reception Details
Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran Wedding Live Updates: Wedding Ceremony, Greece Celebrations, Guest List, Photos And Reception Details
Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran Wedding Live Updates: Wedding Ceremony, Greece Celebrations, Guest List, Photos And Reception Details

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