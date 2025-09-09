Apple iPhone 17 Live: Check Price Of iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max

Apple’s pulling back the curtain on the iPhone 17 series today, and, honestly, all eyes are on that new iPhone 17 Air. Just 5.5mm thick. Alongside it, Apple’s rolling out the regular iPhone 17, plus the usual suspects at the top: iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max.

iPhone 17 Launch LIVE Updates

If you want to catch all the LIVE action, it’s streaming on September 9, 10 am Pacific (that’s 10:30 pm in India) on Apple’s site, YouTube, and the Apple TV app.

Under the hood, all four models are packing Apple’s fresh A19 chip, but only the Pro versions get the A19 Pro made with TSMC’s 3nm tech. Translation: they’re going to be fast and more battery-friendly, at least in theory. Apple’s been chasing that combo for ages.

Design-wise, the iPhone 17 Air is thinner than anything Apple’s done before. Skinny phones are suddenly back in style guess what’s old is new again. Both the Air and Pro lines are rumoured to feature a new rear camera bar. Expect brighter screens, swankier materials, and for the Pro Max, a bigger battery boost.

And it’s not just iPhones. The Apple Watch is up for its yearly updat,e too. Series 11 might finally bring new health tricks maybe even blood pressure tracking, though that’s not a lock yet.

AirPods Pro aren’t getting left behind either. The third gen could land with new biometric sensors, live translation, and fingers crossed- better audio.

