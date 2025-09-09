Apple iPhone 17 Live: Check Price Of iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max

Apple’s pulling back the curtain on the iPhone 17 series today, and, honestly, all eyes are on that new iPhone 17 Air. Just 5.5mm thick. Alongside it, Apple’s rolling out the regular iPhone 17, plus the usual suspects at the top: iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max.
If you want to catch all the LIVE action, it’s streaming on September 9, 10 am Pacific (that’s 10:30 pm in India) on Apple’s site, YouTube, and the Apple TV app.
Under the hood, all four models are packing Apple’s fresh A19 chip, but only the Pro versions get the A19 Pro made with TSMC’s 3nm tech. Translation: they’re going to be fast and more battery-friendly, at least in theory. Apple’s been chasing that combo for ages.
Design-wise, the iPhone 17 Air is thinner than anything Apple’s done before. Skinny phones are suddenly back in style guess what’s old is new again. Both the Air and Pro lines are rumoured to feature a new rear camera bar. Expect brighter screens, swankier materials, and for the Pro Max, a bigger battery boost.
And it’s not just iPhones. The Apple Watch is up for its yearly updat,e too. Series 11 might finally bring new health tricks maybe even blood pressure tracking, though that’s not a lock yet.
AirPods Pro aren’t getting left behind either. The third gen could land with new biometric sensors, live translation, and fingers crossed- better audio.
Here are the Apple iPhone 17 launch Live updates:
Apple just blew past the $100 billion mark in total Apple Watch revenue as of Q2 2025. Counterpoint Research’s Apple 360 Service dropped the numbers, and honestly, it’s wild how much the Watch has grown up since its debut.
Apple’s been piling on the health features year after year. There’s buzz about the Series 11, Watch Ultra 3, and maybe even an SE 3 dropping later this year, which could totally light a fire under sales for the rest of 2025. Bottom line: hitting $100 billion isn’t just a flex. It’s proof that the Apple Watch isn’t just some trendy sidekick. It’s locked in as a real player in wearables, not just another gadget collecting dust in your drawer.
Here we go again. Apple has pulled the plug on its online store. Classic move before one of their big shows. Every time they’re about to drop something major, like new iPhones or whatever other shiny gadgets they’ve cooked up, the site vanishes for a bit.
It has kind of become part of the whole ritual. People start buzzing, rumours fly, and everyone’s just waiting to see what gets unveiled. Once the event’s finished, boom, the store’s back, loaded up with all the fresh gear. Apple’s been playing this game for years, and it never fails to get people talking.