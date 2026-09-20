Asian Games 2026 Day Live Updates: Suchika Tariyal Confirms India’s First Medal, Women’s Hockey Team Dominates

India's Asian Games 2026 Live: India will look to open its medal tally at the Asian Games 2026 on Sunday (Sep 20), with athletes competing across several disciplines in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. Hockey action begins for both the Indian men's and women's teams, while athletes will also compete in table tennis, swimming, mixed martial arts and wushu. Here is the complete schedule of India's medal events and fixtures for Sunday.

Asian Games 2026 Day Live Updates: India Hunt For Medals as Women's Cricket, Shooters Take Centre Stage

India’s Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, September 20: India will look to open its medal tally at the Asian Games 2026 on Sunday (Sep 20), with athletes competing across several disciplines in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. Teqball player Quimcy Dsouza will have the first opportunity to win a medal for India when she competes in the women’s singles bronze medal match against Japan’s Yuina Sakamoto. Indian shooters Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod will also aim for medals in the women’s 10m air rifle event. Hockey action begins for both the Indian men’s and women’s teams, while athletes will also compete in table tennis, swimming, mixed martial arts and wushu. Here is the complete schedule of India’s medal events and fixtures for Sunday.

India’s Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, September 20: Medal Events and Fixtures

Early Morning: Teqball – Quimcy Dsouza vs Yuina Sakamoto (Japan) in the women’s singles bronze medal match.

Teqball – Quimcy Dsouza vs Yuina Sakamoto (Japan) in the women’s singles bronze medal match. Morning: Shooting – Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod in the women’s 10m air rifle individual qualifying and team final.

Shooting – Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod in the women’s 10m air rifle individual qualifying and team final. Morning: Hockey – India vs Uzbekistan in the women’s Pool B match.

Hockey – India vs Uzbekistan in the women’s Pool B match. Morning: Hockey – India vs Indonesia in the men’s Pool A match.

India’s Key Medal Contenders on September 20

Quimcy Dsouza will compete for a bronze medal in teqball against Japan’s Yuina Sakamoto after missing out on a place in the women’s singles final. India’s shooting contingent of Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod will also be in contention for medals in the women’s 10m air rifle individual and team events. The Indian women’s cricket team will face Bangladesh in the semifinal, while both hockey teams begin their respective campaigns.