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Asian Games 2026 Day 2 Live: India Thrash Pakistan 3-0 in Women’s Table Tennis Team Match

🕒 Updated: September 21, 2026 07:24:47 IST
✍️ Written by: Aditya Pimpale

India's Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, Sep 21: India's schedule at the Asian Games 2026 on Monday (Sep 21), will be headlined by the men's and women's kabaddi teams beginning their respective title defence in Aichi-Nagoya. Here is the complete schedule of India's medal events and fixtures, including timings in Indian Standard Time (IST).

Lakshya Sen Defeats World No. 6 Chou Tien Chen And Makes It To Australian Open Final (Image Credit: ANI)
Lakshya Sen Defeats World No. 6 Chou Tien Chen And Makes It To Australian Open Final (Image Credit: ANI)

India’s Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, Sep 21: India’s schedule at the Asian Games 2026 on Monday (Sep 21), will be headlined by the men’s and women’s kabaddi teams beginning their respective title defence in Aichi-Nagoya. Here is the complete schedule of India’s medal events and fixtures, including timings in Indian Standard Time (IST).

Full India Schedule at Asian Games 2026 Today, September 21

Badminton

  • 11:30 AM: Men’s team Round 1 – India vs Bangladesh (Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, Tharun Mannepalli, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Hariharan Amsakarunan, MR Arjun, Dhruv Kapila)

Boxing

  • 8:30 AM onwards: Men’s 70kg Round of 32 – Sumit Kundu (India) vs Sinsiri Bunjong (Thailand)

Hockey

  • 9:30 AM: Women’s Pool B – India vs Indonesia

Kabaddi

  • 9:45 AM: Men’s team Group A – India vs Japan
  • 4:15 PM: Women’s team Group A – India vs Bangladesh

Mixed Martial Arts

  • 8:30 AM: Women’s Traditional -60kg semi-final – Suchika Tariyal (India) vs Teo Hui Hoon (Singapore)

Sepaktakraw

  • 5:30 AM: Men’s team regu preliminary Group B – India vs Japan

Shooting

  • 6:15 AM: Men’s 10m air rifle individual qualification – Parth Mane, Himanshu Dhillon and Rudranksh Patil
  • 6:15 AM: Men’s 10m air rifle team final – Parth Mane, Himanshu Dhillon and Rudranksh Patil
  • 6:30 AM: Men’s skeet individual qualification Day 1 – Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill and Mairaj Ahmad Khan
  • 6:30 AM: Men’s skeet team Day 1 – Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill and Mairaj Ahmad Khan
  • 6:30 AM: Women’s skeet individual qualification Day 1 – Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan
  • 6:30 AM: Women’s skeet team Day 1 – Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan
  • 9:00 AM: Men’s 10m air rifle individual final – Parth Mane, Himanshu Dhillon and Rudranksh Patil (if qualified)

Soft Tennis

  • 5:30 AM: Mixed doubles Group B Match 1 – Jay Meena and Aadhya Tiwari (India) vs Viva Chao and Chanroseka Khun (Cambodia)
  • 6:30 AM: Mixed doubles Group B Match 3 – Jay Meena and Aadhya Tiwari (India) vs Bud Nyamdorj and Enkhkhuslen Ganbaatar (Mongolia)
  • 7:30 AM: Mixed doubles Group B Match 6 – Jay Meena and Aadhya Tiwari (India) vs Yeon-hwa Kim and Jaekyu Park (South Korea)
  • 10:30 AM: Mixed doubles quarter-final – Jay Meena and Aadhya Tiwari (India, if qualified)
  • 12:00 PM: Mixed doubles semi-final – Jay Meena and Aadhya Tiwari (India, if qualified)
  • 1:30 PM: Mixed doubles gold medal match – Jay Meena and Aadhya Tiwari (India, if qualified)

Swimming

  • 6:32 AM: Men’s 50m backstroke heat 2 – Rishabh Das and Srihari Nataraj
  • 6:46 AM: Men’s 50m freestyle heat 2 – Akash Mani
  • 6:50 AM: Men’s 50m freestyle heat 4 – Heer Gitesh Shah
  • 7:10 AM: Men’s 100m breaststroke heat 2 – Danush Suresh
  • 7:44 AM: Men’s 4x200m freestyle relay heat 2 – Sajan Prakash, Aneesh Sunil Kumar Gowda, Vedaant Madhavan and Dhakshan Shashikumar
  • 1:30 PM: Men’s 50m backstroke final – Rishabh Das and Srihari Nataraj (if qualified)
  • 1:42 PM: Men’s 50m freestyle final – Akash Mani and Heer Gitesh Shah (if qualified)
  • 2:08 PM: Men’s 100m breaststroke final – Danush Suresh (if qualified)
  • 2:43 PM: Men’s 4x200m freestyle relay final – Sajan Prakash, Aneesh Sunil Kumar Gowda, Vedaant Madhavan and Dhakshan Shashikumar (if qualified)

Table Tennis

  • 6:30 AM: Women’s team Group F – India vs Pakistan
  • 3:30 PM: Men’s team Group F – India vs Pakistan

Wushu

  • 5:30 AM: Women’s changquan final – Nyeman Wangsu
  • 2:30 PM onwards: Women’s sanda 60kg Round of 16 – Roshibina Devi (India) vs Most Shika Khatun (Bangladesh)
  • 2:30 PM onwards: Men’s sanda 56kg Round of 16 – Aryan (India) vs Shahzada Safi (Afghanistan)

India’s Medal Events at Asian Games 2026 on September 21

India’s key medal events on Monday include the men’s 10m air rifle team final at 6:15 AM, the men’s 10m air rifle individual final at 9:00 AM, the women’s changquan final at 5:30 AM and the mixed doubles gold medal match in soft tennis at 1:30 PM, subject to qualification where applicable.

Where to Watch India’s Asian Games 2026 Events Live on TV?

Fans in India can watch the Asian Games 2026 live on the Sony Sports Network, subject to event-wise broadcast availability.

How to Watch India’s Asian Games 2026 Events Live Streaming?

Viewers can stream India’s Asian Games 2026 events live on the SonyLIV app and website, subject to event availability and regional coverage.

Live Updates

  • 07:24 (IST) 21 Sep 2026

    Asian Games 2026 Day 2 Live: India Thrash Pakistan 3-0 in Women's Table Tennis Team Match

    India sealed a dominant 3-0 victory over Pakistan in the women’s team table tennis tie, with Sreeja Akula securing the win through a straight-games triumph over Fatima Khan, 11-4, 11-4, 11-5. The victory saw India finish as Group F winners and book their place in the quarterfinals.

  • 07:21 (IST) 21 Sep 2026

    Asian Games 2026 Day Live Updates: No Medal in Men’s 50m Swimming

    India’s men’s 50m freestyle campaign came to an end in the heats, with Akash Mani and Geetesh Shah failing to qualify for the final. They finished 26th and 28th, respectively, as competitors posted strong times, with the Games record standing at 21.71 seconds.

Asian Games 2026 Day 2 Live: India Thrash Pakistan 3-0 in Women’s Table Tennis Team Match

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Asian Games 2026 Day 2 Live: India Thrash Pakistan 3-0 in Women’s Table Tennis Team Match
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