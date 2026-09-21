Asian Games 2026 Day 2 Live: India Thrash Pakistan 3-0 in Women’s Table Tennis Team Match

India's Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, Sep 21: India's schedule at the Asian Games 2026 on Monday (Sep 21), will be headlined by the men's and women's kabaddi teams beginning their respective title defence in Aichi-Nagoya. Here is the complete schedule of India's medal events and fixtures, including timings in Indian Standard Time (IST).
India’s Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, Sep 21: India’s schedule at the Asian Games 2026 on Monday (Sep 21), will be headlined by the men’s and women’s kabaddi teams beginning their respective title defence in Aichi-Nagoya. Here is the complete schedule of India’s medal events and fixtures, including timings in Indian Standard Time (IST).
India’s key medal events on Monday include the men’s 10m air rifle team final at 6:15 AM, the men’s 10m air rifle individual final at 9:00 AM, the women’s changquan final at 5:30 AM and the mixed doubles gold medal match in soft tennis at 1:30 PM, subject to qualification where applicable.
Fans in India can watch the Asian Games 2026 live on the Sony Sports Network, subject to event-wise broadcast availability.
Viewers can stream India’s Asian Games 2026 events live on the SonyLIV app and website, subject to event availability and regional coverage.
India sealed a dominant 3-0 victory over Pakistan in the women’s team table tennis tie, with Sreeja Akula securing the win through a straight-games triumph over Fatima Khan, 11-4, 11-4, 11-5. The victory saw India finish as Group F winners and book their place in the quarterfinals.
India’s men’s 50m freestyle campaign came to an end in the heats, with Akash Mani and Geetesh Shah failing to qualify for the final. They finished 26th and 28th, respectively, as competitors posted strong times, with the Games record standing at 21.71 seconds.