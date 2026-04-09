Assam Assembly Elections 2026 Voting Live Updates: Who Will Assam Vote For Today? It’s Himanta Biswa Sarma vs Gaurav Gogoi; Polling Begins For 126 Seats

Assam Assembly Elections 2026 Voting Live Updates: The 2026 Assam Assembly elections will take place for 126 seats. The results will be announced on 4th May. Voting began at 7 AM.

Assam Assembly Elections 2026 Voting Live Updates

Assam Assembly Elections 2026 Voting Live Updates: Today is a big day for Assam. The 2026 Assam Assembly elections will take place for 126 seats. The results will be announced on 4th May. This election will determine the political direction of the state for future times. The major battle exists between Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which currently rules the state and Gaurav Gogoi’s Indian National Congress. Sarma is demanding a third straight term which is uncommon and has boasted of development success and economic growth in the BJP-led administration terming it ‘New Assam’. Congress is trying to capitalise on anti incumbency moods and regional concerns in terms of identity, government and preservation of culture. In various high profile seats such as Dispur, Jorhat and Jalukbari, newer faces and cross over have made many constituencies a hot battlefield. Political controversies and sharp rhetoric have not been less a feature of the campaign, than policy debates. One of the primary confrontations has been a row of passport and foreign asset sequestration of wife of CM Sarma, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma. Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera accused her of having numerous foreign passports and unaccounted foreign assets, which led to an FIR against him on charges of defamation and forgery, an act that has earned her criticism of a witch hunt by congress leaders. Both parties have been exchanging insults on these accusations as Gogoi dared Sarma to refute the claims under oath and Bharatiya Janata Party leaders have dismissed the allegations as a political ploy. The Congress led opposition is now hopeful of establishing the next government with projections of over the majority of the seats and accusing the BJP of being corrupt and divisive in politics. These assertions have been increased by the leaders of different nations as the election is seen as a vote on the state government and the way it has handled sensitive matters. Alliances and cross party politics further complicate the electoral landscape with several parties in the region and independent candidates in the fray. Finally, in addition to the number of seats, the polls will probably translate to a more general feeling of identity politics, governance, and the socio-economic direction of Assam.

Assam Assembly Elections 2026 Voting Live Updates: FAQs

Q1. When Will The Results Of Assam Assembly Elections 2026 Be Announced?

Ans: The Results will be out on 4th May

Q2. Who Is The Current Chief Minister Of Assam? Ans: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Q3. Is Gaurav Gogoi Contesting Assam Assembly Elections 2026? Ans: Yes, Gaurav Gogoi is Contesting From Jorhat Constituency.

Q4. From Which Constituency Is Himanta Biswa Sarma Contesting Assam Assembly Elections 2026? Ans: Himanta Biswa Sarma is contesting from Jalukbari.

Which Party Is Kunki Chowdhury Contesting From? : Ans: Kunki Chowdhury is contesting from AJP (Assam Jatiya Parishad).