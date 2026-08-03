Bankipur Bypoll Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Bihar By-Election Vote Counting Begins at 8, BJP vs Jan Suraaj vs RJD

Bankipur Assembly By-Election Result LIVE: The Bankipur Assembly by-election is now in its most critical stage as counting has started early this morning. The result of the voting process will determine who the winner will be in this very closely fought political battle.

The polls were conducted on July 30, and everyone’s eyes are now fixed on the centres where counting of votes takes place. This by-election has been a focus of attention across the state as it will serve as a big political test for the BJP, the RJD, and Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor, who is running for his first-ever election.

Bihar Bankipur Bypoll Live Updates: Counting Begins Today

The Election Commission of India (ECI) began the vote counting process today for the Bankipur assembly by-election. Voting began at 8.00 am and may continue for a couple of hours.

The by-election was conducted in this seat after it became vacant following the resignation of BJP MLA Nitin Nabin following his win in the Rajya Sabha elections.

Bihar Bankipur Bypoll Election Latest Update: Why Is the Bankipur Bypoll Important?

Bankipur is one of the most important constituencies of Patna when it comes to urban Assembly constituencies. The poll is being closely watched as this could reveal the current political mood in the state.

The BJP will be able to test its strength through this polling process, while for the RJD, this could be an opportunity to score in the state capital. For the chief of Jan Suraaj, Prashant Kishor, this could be the first time he would try to prove the strength of his movement through an electoral victory. Political analysts feel that the result today will likely reveal voter behaviour before the coming political tussle in Bihar.