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Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Highlights UCL Match Updates: FCB 0-2 ATM At Full-Time | Julian Alvarez, Sorloth On Target; Pau Cubarsi Sees Red

🕒 Updated: April 9, 2026 02:46:39 IST
✍️ Written by: Debayan Bhattacharyya

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid UCL 2026 Live scorecard: Catch all the live updates of the high-voltage UEFA Champions League match as FCB take on ATM in Barcelona.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Live Score UCL. Photo X
Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Live Score UCL. Photo X

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid UCL Highlights, UEFA Champions League: FC Barcelona face a daunting task in their bid to reach the Champions League semi-finals after suffering a 2-0 defeat to Atlético Madrid at Camp Nou in the first leg on Wednesday. Despite starting brightly, Barcelona were reduced to ten men following a red card to Pau Cubarsí, which shifted the momentum of the game. Atletico capitalised, with goals from Julián Álvarez and Alexander Sørloth sealing the win. The Catalan side will now need an exceptional performance in the return leg at the Metropolitano to overturn the deficit and keep their European hopes alive. Stay tuned for FCB vs ATM UCL Live, FCB vs ATM live score, Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster FCB vs ATM encounter here on NewsX.

FC Barcelona Preview

Despite their recent domestic dominance in this matchup, Barcelona’s history against Atletico in Europe tells a different story. The Catalan side were knocked out by Atletico in the Champions League quarter-finals in both the 2013–14 and 2015–16 seasons. In fact, across their last four European meetings, Barcelona have managed just one win while scoring only three goals. However, current form suggests a shift in momentum, with Barcelona winning five of their last six encounters against Atletico across all competitions.

Barcelona enter this tie in excellent shape, unbeaten in nearly two months and showcasing a potent attack. Much of the excitement has centered around young sensation Lamine Yamal, whose performances have added flair and unpredictability to the frontline. Their Champions League campaign has also been impressive, highlighted by a dominant 8-3 aggregate win over Newcastle United in the round of 16.

However, injuries remain a concern for the hosts. Key players such as Andreas Christensen, Raphinha, Frenkie de Jong, and Marc Bernal are all sidelined. There is some good news, though, as Ronald Araujo has returned to fitness, while Jules Kounde is pushing for a place in the starting lineup after recovering from injury. Lewandowski is expected to spearhead the attack, with Marcus Rashford likely to continue on the left wing.

Atletico Madrid Preview

On the other side, Atletico Madrid arrive under pressure after suffering three consecutive defeats, including their recent loss to Barcelona in the league. Managed by Diego Simeone, the team currently sits fourth in La Liga but remains firmly focused on their European ambitions, as well as the upcoming Copa del Rey final against Real Sociedad.

Atletico’s path to the quarter-finals was far from straightforward. They edged past Tottenham Hotspur with a 7-5 aggregate victory, despite losing the second leg 3-2. Their inconsistency has been a concern, and they have not progressed beyond the quarter-finals of the Champions League since the 2016–17 season, when they were eliminated by Real Madrid.

There could be a boost for Atletico with the possible returns of key players including Jan Oblak, Marc Pubill, and Rodrigo Mendoza. However, Pablo Barrios remains unavailable due to injury, while Jose Gimenez and Johnny Cardoso are fitness doubts. In attack, Julián Álvarez is expected to start after being rested in the league, supported by David Hancko, Ademola Lookman, and Matteo Ruggeri.

Live Updates

  • 02:28 (IST) 09 Apr 2026

    Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Live: FCB 0-2 ATM At Full-Time

    It’s full-time here in Barcelona! Atletico Madrid travel back to Madrid with a comfortable 2-0 lead! Lamine Yamal did his part as he looks dejected. The hosts did put up a good show in the second half but it was not enough. Can Barca make a comeback in the second leg? 

  • 02:22 (IST) 09 Apr 2026

    Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Live UCL: FCB 0-2 ATM After 90 Minutes

    3 minutes have been added on for stoppages! Can Barcelona pull one back before the final whistle? 

  • 02:17 (IST) 09 Apr 2026

    Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Live UCL Score and Updates: FCB 0-2 ATM After 85 Minutes

    We have gone past the 80th minute mark as Atletico will be looking to seal the tie with a third goal, while Barca will at least look for one goal to reduce the deficit going into the second leg. ATM’s defence have been rock solid so far. They’ve done a good job in keeping Lamine Yamal at bay. Raphinha’s services were heavily missed tonight.

  • 02:06 (IST) 09 Apr 2026

    Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Live UCL Score and Updates: FCB 0-2 ATM After 75 Minutes

    15 minutes left in the clock! This will be tough for Barcelona to make up in the second leg! They can’t afford to concede more from here on! 

  • 02:03 (IST) 09 Apr 2026

    Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Live UCL Score and Updates: Sorloth's Goal- WATCH VIDEO

    Here’s a look at Sorloth’s goal! 

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Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Highlights UCL Match Updates: FCB 0-2 ATM At Full-Time | Julian Alvarez, Sorloth On Target; Pau Cubarsi Sees Red

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Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Highlights UCL Match Updates: FCB 0-2 ATM At Full-Time | Julian Alvarez, Sorloth On Target; Pau Cubarsi Sees Red
Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Highlights UCL Match Updates: FCB 0-2 ATM At Full-Time | Julian Alvarez, Sorloth On Target; Pau Cubarsi Sees Red
Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Highlights UCL Match Updates: FCB 0-2 ATM At Full-Time | Julian Alvarez, Sorloth On Target; Pau Cubarsi Sees Red
Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Highlights UCL Match Updates: FCB 0-2 ATM At Full-Time | Julian Alvarez, Sorloth On Target; Pau Cubarsi Sees Red

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