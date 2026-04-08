Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Highlights UCL Match Updates: FCB 0-2 ATM At Full-Time | Julian Alvarez, Sorloth On Target; Pau Cubarsi Sees Red

Despite their recent domestic dominance in this matchup, Barcelona’s history against Atletico in Europe tells a different story. The Catalan side were knocked out by Atletico in the Champions League quarter-finals in both the 2013–14 and 2015–16 seasons. In fact, across their last four European meetings, Barcelona have managed just one win while scoring only three goals. However, current form suggests a shift in momentum, with Barcelona winning five of their last six encounters against Atletico across all competitions.

Barcelona enter this tie in excellent shape, unbeaten in nearly two months and showcasing a potent attack. Much of the excitement has centered around young sensation Lamine Yamal, whose performances have added flair and unpredictability to the frontline. Their Champions League campaign has also been impressive, highlighted by a dominant 8-3 aggregate win over Newcastle United in the round of 16.

However, injuries remain a concern for the hosts. Key players such as Andreas Christensen, Raphinha, Frenkie de Jong, and Marc Bernal are all sidelined. There is some good news, though, as Ronald Araujo has returned to fitness, while Jules Kounde is pushing for a place in the starting lineup after recovering from injury. Lewandowski is expected to spearhead the attack, with Marcus Rashford likely to continue on the left wing.

Atletico Madrid Preview

On the other side, Atletico Madrid arrive under pressure after suffering three consecutive defeats, including their recent loss to Barcelona in the league. Managed by Diego Simeone, the team currently sits fourth in La Liga but remains firmly focused on their European ambitions, as well as the upcoming Copa del Rey final against Real Sociedad.

Atletico’s path to the quarter-finals was far from straightforward. They edged past Tottenham Hotspur with a 7-5 aggregate victory, despite losing the second leg 3-2. Their inconsistency has been a concern, and they have not progressed beyond the quarter-finals of the Champions League since the 2016–17 season, when they were eliminated by Real Madrid.

There could be a boost for Atletico with the possible returns of key players including Jan Oblak, Marc Pubill, and Rodrigo Mendoza. However, Pablo Barrios remains unavailable due to injury, while Jose Gimenez and Johnny Cardoso are fitness doubts. In attack, Julián Álvarez is expected to start after being rested in the league, supported by David Hancko, Ademola Lookman, and Matteo Ruggeri.