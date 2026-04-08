Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Highlights UCL Match Updates: FCB 0-2 ATM At Full-Time | Julian Alvarez, Sorloth On Target; Pau Cubarsi Sees Red

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid UCL 2026 Live scorecard: Catch all the live updates of the high-voltage UEFA Champions League match as FCB take on ATM in Barcelona.
Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid UCL Highlights, UEFA Champions League: FC Barcelona face a daunting task in their bid to reach the Champions League semi-finals after suffering a 2-0 defeat to Atlético Madrid at Camp Nou in the first leg on Wednesday. Despite starting brightly, Barcelona were reduced to ten men following a red card to Pau Cubarsí, which shifted the momentum of the game. Atletico capitalised, with goals from Julián Álvarez and Alexander Sørloth sealing the win. The Catalan side will now need an exceptional performance in the return leg at the Metropolitano to overturn the deficit and keep their European hopes alive. Stay tuned for FCB vs ATM UCL Live, FCB vs ATM live score, Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster FCB vs ATM encounter here on NewsX.
It’s full-time here in Barcelona! Atletico Madrid travel back to Madrid with a comfortable 2-0 lead! Lamine Yamal did his part as he looks dejected. The hosts did put up a good show in the second half but it was not enough. Can Barca make a comeback in the second leg?
3 minutes have been added on for stoppages! Can Barcelona pull one back before the final whistle?
We have gone past the 80th minute mark as Atletico will be looking to seal the tie with a third goal, while Barca will at least look for one goal to reduce the deficit going into the second leg. ATM’s defence have been rock solid so far. They’ve done a good job in keeping Lamine Yamal at bay. Raphinha’s services were heavily missed tonight.
15 minutes left in the clock! This will be tough for Barcelona to make up in the second leg! They can’t afford to concede more from here on!
Here’s a look at Sorloth’s goal!
🚨🚨| GOAL: SORLOTH DOUBLES THE LEAD FOR ATLETICO MADRID!!!
Barcelona 0-2 Atletico Madrid pic.twitter.com/zO1wRKBxgt
— Agbolahan (@5iftyzero) April 8, 2026