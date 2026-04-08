Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Live Score UCL Match Updates: FCB 0-0 ATM | Barca Eye Bright Start, Focus On Lamine Yamal

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid UCL 2026 Live scorecard: Catch all the live updates of the high-voltage UEFA Champions League match as FCB take on ATM in Barcelona.
Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid UCL Live Score, UEFA Champions League: Eyes will be on Lamine Yamal as he looks to make the most of it in the 1st leg against Atletico Madrid. FC Barcelona will welcome Atlético Madrid to Camp Nou on Wednesday for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final, with both sides aiming to take a crucial step toward the semi-finals. Stay tuned for FCB vs ATM UCL Live, FCB vs ATM live score, Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster FCB vs ATM encounter here on NewsX.
Rashford with yet another chance! This time a better opportunity to score but once again it was too close to the keeper and Jan Musso parries it away to safety! Barca pressing men forward!
We already have the first shot on target and it comes from Barcelona’s Marcus Rashford! The Englishman did well to bypass the crowd to get a shot but it was hit too straight to the ATM keeper.
We get the ball rolling in Camp Nou!
We are just few minutes away from the match! Stay tuned to NewsX as we bring you the live coverage all the way from Camp Nou!
Yamal in da house!
Yamal is here 😤#UCL pic.twitter.com/c566NeSOUI
— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 8, 2026