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[LIVE] Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Live Score UCL Today Match Updates: Barca Eye Bright Start In 1st Leg, Focus On Lamine Yamal

🕒 Updated: April 8, 2026 23:20:46 IST
✍️ Written by: Debayan Bhattacharyya

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid UCL 2026 Live scorecard: Catch all the live updates of the high-voltage UEFA Champions League match as FCB take on ATM in Barcelona.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Live Score UCL. Photo X
Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Live Score UCL. Photo X

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid UCL Live Score, UEFA Champions League: FC Barcelona will welcome Atlético Madrid to Camp Nou on Wednesday for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final, with both sides aiming to take a crucial step toward the semi-finals. The fixture comes just days after their latest La Liga encounter, where Barcelona secured a 2-1 victory thanks to a late strike from Robert Lewandowski. That result extended Barcelona’s lead at the top of the table to seven points and added another layer of confidence heading into this high-stakes European clash. Stay tuned for FCB vs ATM UCL Live, FCB vs ATM live score, Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster FCB vs ATM encounter here on NewsX.

FC Barcelona Preview

Despite their recent domestic dominance in this matchup, Barcelona’s history against Atletico in Europe tells a different story. The Catalan side were knocked out by Atletico in the Champions League quarter-finals in both the 2013–14 and 2015–16 seasons. In fact, across their last four European meetings, Barcelona have managed just one win while scoring only three goals. However, current form suggests a shift in momentum, with Barcelona winning five of their last six encounters against Atletico across all competitions.

Barcelona enter this tie in excellent shape, unbeaten in nearly two months and showcasing a potent attack. Much of the excitement has centered around young sensation Lamine Yamal, whose performances have added flair and unpredictability to the frontline. Their Champions League campaign has also been impressive, highlighted by a dominant 8-3 aggregate win over Newcastle United in the round of 16.

However, injuries remain a concern for the hosts. Key players such as Andreas Christensen, Raphinha, Frenkie de Jong, and Marc Bernal are all sidelined. There is some good news, though, as Ronald Araujo has returned to fitness, while Jules Kounde is pushing for a place in the starting lineup after recovering from injury. Lewandowski is expected to spearhead the attack, with Marcus Rashford likely to continue on the left wing.

Atletico Madrid Preview

On the other side, Atletico Madrid arrive under pressure after suffering three consecutive defeats, including their recent loss to Barcelona in the league. Managed by Diego Simeone, the team currently sits fourth in La Liga but remains firmly focused on their European ambitions, as well as the upcoming Copa del Rey final against Real Sociedad.

Atletico’s path to the quarter-finals was far from straightforward. They edged past Tottenham Hotspur with a 7-5 aggregate victory, despite losing the second leg 3-2. Their inconsistency has been a concern, and they have not progressed beyond the quarter-finals of the Champions League since the 2016–17 season, when they were eliminated by Real Madrid.

There could be a boost for Atletico with the possible returns of key players including Jan Oblak, Marc Pubill, and Rodrigo Mendoza. However, Pablo Barrios remains unavailable due to injury, while Jose Gimenez and Johnny Cardoso are fitness doubts. In attack, Julián Álvarez is expected to start after being rested in the league, supported by David Hancko, Ademola Lookman, and Matteo Ruggeri.

Live Updates

  • 23:18 (IST) 08 Apr 2026

    FCB vs ATM Live UCL Score and Updates: Head-To-Head Record

    FC Barcelona and Atlético Madrid have met 250 times in all competitions, with Barcelona holding the edge with 115 wins, while Atletico have 78 victories and 57 matches ending in draws.

  • 23:15 (IST) 08 Apr 2026

    Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Live UCL: ATM Preview

    Atlético Madrid come into this clash under pressure after three straight defeats, including a recent loss to FC Barcelona. Coached by Diego Simeone, they sit fourth in La Liga but remain focused on their Champions League run and the upcoming Copa del Rey final against Real Sociedad.

    Their route to the quarter-finals was challenging, as they narrowly overcame Tottenham Hotspur 7-5 on aggregate despite losing the second leg. Inconsistency has been an issue, and they haven’t gone beyond this stage since 2016–17, when they were knocked out by Real Madrid.

  • 23:12 (IST) 08 Apr 2026

    FC Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Live Updates: FCB Preview

    Barcelona’s European record against Atletico contrasts sharply with their recent domestic success. The Catalan side were eliminated by Atletico in the Champions League quarter-finals in both 2013–14 and 2015–16, and have won just once in their last four European meetings. However, their current form tells a different story, with five wins in their last six clashes across all competitions.Heading into this tie, Barcelona are unbeaten for nearly two months and look sharp in attack. Rising star Lamine Yamal has been a key influence, while their Champions League run has been impressive, including an emphatic 8-3 aggregate victory over Newcastle United...

    Read Full Story
  • 22:44 (IST) 08 Apr 2026

    Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Live UCL Score and Updates: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the UCL quarter-final 1st leg match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, all the way from Camp Nou, Barcelona! 

[LIVE] Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Live Score UCL Today Match Updates: Barca Eye Bright Start In 1st Leg, Focus On Lamine Yamal

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[LIVE] Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Live Score UCL Today Match Updates: Barca Eye Bright Start In 1st Leg, Focus On Lamine Yamal
[LIVE] Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Live Score UCL Today Match Updates: Barca Eye Bright Start In 1st Leg, Focus On Lamine Yamal
[LIVE] Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Live Score UCL Today Match Updates: Barca Eye Bright Start In 1st Leg, Focus On Lamine Yamal
[LIVE] Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Live Score UCL Today Match Updates: Barca Eye Bright Start In 1st Leg, Focus On Lamine Yamal

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