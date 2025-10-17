LIVE TV
Gujarat Cabinet Ministers Swearing-in LIVE: Cabinet Take Oath Today, All Ministers Resign Except CM Bhupendra Patel

🕒 Updated: October 17, 2025 07:50:16 IST
✍️ Written by: Zubair Amin

Gujarat Cabinet Ministers Swearing-in LIVE: New To Cabinet Take Oath Today, All Ministers Resign Except CM Bhupendra Patel

Gujarat Cabinet ministers resign ahead of reshuffle. CM Bhupendra Patel to form new team; swearing-in at Mahatma Mandir Friday. Photo: X.
Gujarat Cabinet ministers resign ahead of reshuffle. CM Bhupendra Patel to form new team; swearing-in at Mahatma Mandir Friday. Photo: X.

Gujarat Cabinet: All ministers in the Gujarat government, barring Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, tendered their resignations on Thursday in preparation for a major cabinet reshuffle scheduled for Friday. The resignations are described as a “strategic reset” ahead of upcoming local body polls and the 2027 state assembly elections.

The outgoing council of ministers comprised eight cabinet-rank ministers, two ministers of state with independent charge, and six ministers of state.

Newly appointed BJP Gujarat unit president Jagdish Vishwakarma is reportedly not being retained in the cabinet in keeping with the party’s “one person, one post” policy.

Gujarat Cabinet Swearing-In Ceremony at Mahatma Mandir

The reshuffle is expected to take place at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar on Friday. Chief Minister Patel met Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat on Wednesday evening and submitted the list of new ministers. The new council of ministers is likely to be sworn in around noon.

Gujarat Cabinet Reshuffle: Key Details 

Gujarat has a 182-member legislative assembly and can have a maximum of 27 ministers, equivalent to 15 per cent of the House’s strength.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda are expected to attend the oath-taking ceremony on Friday.

All BJP MLAs in the state have been asked to remain in Gandhinagar for the event

Live Updates

  • 07:32 (IST) 17 Oct 2025

    Gujarat Cabinet Ministers Swearing-in LIVE: CM Takes Charge of All Departments After Ministers Resign

    From 4 PM on Thursday, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel assumed charge of all government departments. This followed the resignation of 16 ministers earlier in the afternoon, after which the portfolios under their control were, as per procedure, transferred to the CM’s office.

Gujarat Cabinet Ministers Swearing-in LIVE: Cabinet Take Oath Today, All Ministers Resign Except CM Bhupendra Patel

Gujarat Cabinet Ministers Swearing-in LIVE: Cabinet Take Oath Today, All Ministers Resign Except CM Bhupendra Patel

