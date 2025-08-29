Big Boss 19 Day 6 LIVE Updates: Kunickaa Sadanand Becomes First House Captain

The hype surrounding the Bigg Boss Season 19 is still very high with the show spending its sixth day in the house. The new season, hosted by Salman Khan, has already won the interest of viewers with drama, strategy and high-octane entertainment. The buzz is further fuelled by actress Kunickaa Sadanand becoming the first captain.

Bigg Boss Season 19 Today Live Updates: Day 6 Highlights with Kunickaa Sadanand as First Captain (Image Credit - JioHotstar)

The EndemolShine India-produced new season of the Bigg Boss splashed into the market. Released on JioHotstar, it broke all previous records and gave the franchise the highest opening day performance on the digital platforms ever.

Reports state that the first episode recorded an increase in figures with the reach being 2.3 times more than Season 18. That is not all, the number of hours of watch-time increased by 2.4 times, and it is obvious that Bigg Boss Season 19 is starting out strong.

The format has created a window of more strategy, alliances and clashes in the Bigg Boss 19 house. The competitors such as Gaurav Khanna, Awez Darbar, Ashnoor Kaur, Zeishan Quadri, Abhishek Bajaj, Baseer Ali, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, and Kunickaa Sadanand are already creating an impression.