Big Boss 19 Day 6 LIVE Updates: Kunickaa Sadanand Becomes First House Captain

The hype surrounding the Bigg Boss Season 19 is still very high with the show spending its sixth day in the house. The new season, hosted by Salman Khan, has already won the interest of viewers with drama, strategy and high-octane entertainment. The buzz is further fuelled by actress Kunickaa Sadanand becoming the first captain.
The EndemolShine India-produced new season of the Bigg Boss splashed into the market. Released on JioHotstar, it broke all previous records and gave the franchise the highest opening day performance on the digital platforms ever.
Reports state that the first episode recorded an increase in figures with the reach being 2.3 times more than Season 18. That is not all, the number of hours of watch-time increased by 2.4 times, and it is obvious that Bigg Boss Season 19 is starting out strong.
The format has created a window of more strategy, alliances and clashes in the Bigg Boss 19 house. The competitors such as Gaurav Khanna, Awez Darbar, Ashnoor Kaur, Zeishan Quadri, Abhishek Bajaj, Baseer Ali, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, and Kunickaa Sadanand are already creating an impression.
Captain Kunickaa Sadanand described Abhishek Bajaj as a Khaana Chor jokingly and the housemates laughed. Abhishek was not allowed to eat even after washing the spoons and this was a major concern on why the captain was so strict in this decision.
Amaal Mallik’s playful remark comparing Farhana to “Kashmir ki Tanya” stirred curiosity about Zeishan’s reaction. At the same time, Farhana is on a mission to settle scores in the house, with whispers that Pranit might be next in line.
Amaal says, "Yeh toh Kashmir ki Tanya hai!"
Kya tha ispe Zeishan ka reaction?
The drama in Bigg Boss 19 escalated quickly as Farrhana Bhatt’s return to the house led to a heated argument with Baseer Ali. Tensions flared soon after her re-entry, setting the stage for fresh conflicts inside the house.
Ghar mein re-entry lete hi Farrhana Bhatt aur Baseer Ali mein huyi behes!
The season has witnessed its first re-entry, and fans are debating whether Gaurav Khanna made the right call. Adding to the twist, Farrhana Bhatt is officially back in the game, promising more drama and surprises ahead.
And Farrhana Bhatt is back in the game!
Gaurav Khanna has entered the special App Room of the Bigg Boss, and this has created hype of new drama within the house. To make the situation more interesting, Bigg Boss has also given up the App Room to Farrhana Bhatt who is left wondering who will be allowed into the App Room next.
Gaurav Khanna ko mil gaya hai app room ka access,
Kya hai yeh koyi naye hungame ke gunj?
