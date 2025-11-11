Bihar Assembly Elections Phase 2 LIVE Updates: From Motihari To Gaya, 122 Constituencies Across 20 Districts To Vote, Voting Begins At 7 AM

LIVE TV
🕒 Updated: November 11, 2025 04:43:17 IST
✍️ Written by: Swastika Sruti

Bihar Pahse 2 Live Updates
Bihar Pahse 2 Live Updates

Bihar will head into the second and final phase of the 2025 Legislative Assembly elections on November 11 after an intense campaign. This phase will decide the representatives for the remaining constituencies. Voting will be conducted from 7 am to 5 pm across 122 assembly seats spread over 20 districts. Voters standing in line at 5 pm will still be allowed to cast their votes. The counting of votes is set for November 14, 2025, which will determine the composition of the new Bihar government.

Key Constituencies and Polling Districts for Bihar Phase 2 Elections

Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections will witness polling across 122 seats, including prominent constituencies such as Raxaul, Sitamarhi, Supaul, Araria, Katihar, Bhagalpur, Sasaram, Aurangabad, and Gaya Town. Reserved constituencies like Bathnaha (SC), Manihari (ST), and Dhoraiya (SC) will also go to polls. Districts such as West Champaran, Madhubani, Purnia, and Nawada will see heavy voter engagement. Election officials have conducted thorough preparations to ensure fair polling and have increased surveillance to prevent any disturbances during voting day.

Live Updates

