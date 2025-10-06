Bihar Election Dates 2025 LIVE Updates: ECI To Announce The Poll Dates At 4 PM Today

Bihar Election Dates 2025 LIVE Updates: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the polling dates for the Bihar Assembly elections today at 4 PM. The announcement will mark the official start of the election process in the state. Political parties across Bihar are on alert as the election schedule will set the timeline for campaigning and nominations. The ECI’s announcement holds importance as it will also define the code of conduct period, ensuring all political activities follow electoral guidelines.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the polling dates for the Bihar Assembly elections today at 4 PM. The announcement will mark the official start of the election process in the state. Political parties across Bihar are on alert as the election schedule will set the timeline for campaigning and nominations. The ECI’s announcement holds importance as it will also define the code of conduct period, ensuring all political activities follow electoral guidelines.
In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, voting took place in three phases. The polling covered all 243 constituencies across the state, ensuring participation from every region. The Election Commission managed extensive logistics for that election, which included additional safety measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Voter turnout crossed 57%, reflecting strong participation. The upcoming elections are expected to follow a similar multi-phase structure, given Bihar’s size and administrative divisions.
On ECI to announce Bihar Assembly elections schedule today, Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan says, “Last time, the Mahagathbandhan couldn’t form a government with very marginal votes…We are addressing the main issues in Bihar: employment of youth, the education system, paper leak issues, MNREGA-related concerns, and the safety of women…(We announced that) If we come to power in this time of inflation, we will give Rs 2500 per month to the women to strengthen their household, only after that they (the BJP) gave them Rs 10,000…The people of Bihar are quite intelligent…” #WATCH | Delhi: On ECI to announce Bihar Assembly elections...
Election Commission to announce Bihar Elections date(s) today. Purnia MP Pappu Yadav says, “It’s an announcement from the BJP office by the BJP people. They are trying to ‘bribe’ the people of Bihar during this Chhath festival. The first phase will be just after the Chhath puja; they want to benefit from the ‘bribe’ they have given to the people. They cannot win elections without using wrong means…” VIDEO | Patna: Election Commission to announce Bihar Elections date(s) today. Purnia MP Pappu Yadav says, “It’s an announcement from the BJP office by the BJP people. They are trying to ‘bribe’...
Bihar polling date to be announced today at 4pm. The dates are expected to be before November 22, 2025.
Over 500 CAPF companies deployed ahead Bihar Assembly elections.
Congress MP Imran Masood on Bihar elections says, “We are trying for a fair election, but the Election Commission is working as a (political) party. When the constitution is in danger, the Supreme Court should conduct this election under its watch…” VIDEO | Delhi: Congress MP Imran Masood on Bihar elections says, “We are trying for a fair election, but the Election Commission is working as a (political) party. When the constitution is in danger, the Supreme Court should conduct this election under its watch…” (Full video… pic.twitter.com/luruiYbvNM — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 6, 2025 ...