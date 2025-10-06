Bihar Election Dates 2025 LIVE Updates: ECI To Announce The Poll Dates At 4 PM Today

Bihar Election Dates 2025 LIVE Updates: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the polling dates for the Bihar Assembly elections today at 4 PM. The announcement will mark the official start of the election process in the state. Political parties across Bihar are on alert as the election schedule will set the timeline for campaigning and nominations. The ECI’s announcement holds importance as it will also define the code of conduct period, ensuring all political activities follow electoral guidelines.

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, voting took place in three phases. The polling covered all 243 constituencies across the state, ensuring participation from every region. The Election Commission managed extensive logistics for that election, which included additional safety measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Voter turnout crossed 57%, reflecting strong participation. The upcoming elections are expected to follow a similar multi-phase structure, given Bihar’s size and administrative divisions.