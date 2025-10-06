LIVE TV
Bihar Election 2025 Opinion Poll Live: First Opinion Poll Predicts Clear Majority For NDA

🕒 Updated: October 6, 2025 19:02:13 IST
✍️ Written by: Swastika Sruti

Bihar Election Dates 2025 LIVE Updates: The Election Commission of India (ECI) have announced the polling dates for the Bihar Assembly elections today. The announcement have marked the official start of the election process in the state of Bihar. Political parties across Bihar are on alert as the election schedule will set the timeline for campaigning and nominations.

Bihar Election 2025 Opinion Poll Live: First Opinion Poll Predicts Clear Majority For NDA

The Election Commission of India (ECI) have announced the polling dates for the Bihar Assembly elections today. The announcement marked the official start of the election process in the state of Bihar. Political parties across Bihar are on alert as the election schedule have set the timeline. 

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, voting took place in three phases. The polling covered all 243 constituencies across the state, ensuring participation from every region. The Election Commission managed extensive logistics for that election, which included additional safety measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Voter turnout crossed 57%, reflecting strong participation. The upcoming elections are expected to follow a similar multi-phase structure, given Bihar’s size and administrative divisions.

Live Updates

  • 17:33 (IST) 06 Oct 2025

    Bihar Assembly Election Dates 2025 LIVE Updates: Opinion Polls

  • 16:50 (IST) 06 Oct 2025

    Bihar Election Dates 2025 LIVE Updates: Phase II Dates

    Phase II Dates

    Bihar Election 2025 Opinion Poll Live: First Opinion Poll Predicts Clear Majority For NDA

  • 16:47 (IST) 06 Oct 2025

    Bihar Election Dates 2025 LIVE Updates: Phase I Dates

    Phase I

    Bihar Election 2025 Opinion Poll Live: First Opinion Poll Predicts Clear Majority For NDA

  • 16:33 (IST) 06 Oct 2025

    Bihar Election Dates 2025 LIVE Updates: Elections Will Be In Two Phases, Results on November 14

    Phase I: November 6 
    Phase II: November 11

  • 16:20 (IST) 06 Oct 2025

    Bihar Elections 2025 Press Conference: First-time Voters & Total Vote Count

    Total Registered Voters: 7.42 crore,

    Male Voters:  3.92 crore are male, and

    Female Voters: 3.5 crore female,

    First Time Voters: 14 lakh

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

QUICK LINKS