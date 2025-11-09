Bihar Exit Poll 2025 LIVE: NDA VS India Bloc vs Jan Suraaj
As Bihar awaits the results of its critical Assembly Elections, eyes are now on Bihar Exit Poll 2025. Bihar experienced a frenetic campaigning season, with top leaders of NDA, INDIA Bloc and Jan Suraaj traversing districts to attract voters.
Once exit poll numbers are released there will be an initial indication of which alliance will appear to have the advantage before results are declared. Political watchers are saying this year’s struggles for power may be closer than anticipated with shifting voter sentiment across regions.
Live Updates to Watch for
What’s at Play
The 243 Assembly seats will change the balance of understandable power between bipartisan NDA (BJP, JDU, LJP and RLM), THE INDIA BLOCl (RJD, Congress and VIP) and Jan Surajj that is solely contesting.
The second round of voting will keep on November 11, where future exit poll results will likely be reported later in the same day. Counting is projected for November 14 and.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for Bihar Exit Poll 2025 updates, expert analysis, and seat-by-seat predictions as soon as the numbers start coming in.
The Bihar Exit Poll 2025 will be released on November 11, 2025, right after the close of voting for the second phase. Numerous media houses and survey firms, will each release their own estimates on the same day, and likely, the same evening.
Exit polls can offer valuable information, but they might not always be accurate. Exit polls can be affected by limited sample sizes, geographic diversity, and voter shyness. Ultimately, the exit polling results may often be inconsistent with the final count results.
An exit poll is conducted with voters immediately after they vote. It is intended to guess, or estimate, the outcome of the election by exploring what voters said they voted for. Exit polls are used by media firms and research firms who want to get an idea of trends while the votes are counted, to get ahead of publishing the official results.