Bihar Exit Poll 2025 LIVE: NDA VS India Bloc vs Jan Suraaj

As Bihar awaits the results of its critical Assembly Elections, eyes are now on Bihar Exit Poll 2025. Bihar experienced a frenetic campaigning season, with top leaders of NDA, INDIA Bloc and Jan Suraaj traversing districts to attract voters.

Once exit poll numbers are released there will be an initial indication of which alliance will appear to have the advantage before results are declared. Political watchers are saying this year’s struggles for power may be closer than anticipated with shifting voter sentiment across regions.

Live Updates to Watch for

Latest exit polling numbers from preeminent agencies and news conglomerates.

Predictions for seats for NDA, INDIA Bloc, and Jan Suraaj.

Reactions from major players and key leaders.

Analysis on vote share, swing and importance for fracational joinings.

Expert analysis and opinions from political commentators.

What’s at Play

The 243 Assembly seats will change the balance of understandable power between bipartisan NDA (BJP, JDU, LJP and RLM), THE INDIA BLOCl (RJD, Congress and VIP) and Jan Surajj that is solely contesting.

The second round of voting will keep on November 11, where future exit poll results will likely be reported later in the same day. Counting is projected for November 14 and.

Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for Bihar Exit Poll 2025 updates, expert analysis, and seat-by-seat predictions as soon as the numbers start coming in.