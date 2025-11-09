Bihar Election Result 2025 LIVE: Parties Gear Up For Final Day Of Campaigning Ahead Of Phase 2 Voting

Bihar Election Result 2025 LIVE: The second phase of polling for the remaining 122 constituencies will take place on November 11, and counting of votes is scheduled for November 14.

Bihar Elections 2025

Bihar Election Result 2025 LIVE: The first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections ended peacefully on Thursday, with a record voter turnout of 65.08%. The second phase of polling for the remaining 122 constituencies will take place on November 11, and counting of votes is scheduled for November 14.

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which includes the BJP, JD(U), HAMS, and LJP (RV), is aiming to secure a second consecutive term in power. On the other hand, the opposition Mahagathbandhan, comprising the Congress, RJD, Left parties, and VIP, is hoping to make a comeback. A new player, the Jan Suraaj party, has also entered the contest, fielding candidates in more than 200 seats across the state.

During a campaign rally on Saturday, Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor criticised the BJP-led central government, accusing it of neglecting Bihar while focusing on Gujarat for industrial development. “They (BJP) take votes from Bihar but set up factories in Gujarat. For the last 15 years, PM Modi has established factories in Gujarat, not in Bihar,” he said.

Kishor also took a dig at both the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan, questioning their credibility and leadership. “Is this acceptable to you? Should Nitish Chacha stay or go? Do you want Lalu’s Lalten (lantern) and the Jungle Raj that came with it? If you don’t vote for Lalu, Nitish, or Modi, then who remains?” he asked, urging voters to look for an alternative.

