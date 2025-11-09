Bihar Election Result 2025 LIVE: Parties Gear Up For Final Day Of Campaigning Ahead Of Phase 2 Voting

Bihar Election Result 2025 LIVE: The second phase of polling for the remaining 122 constituencies will take place on November 11, and counting of votes is scheduled for November 14.
Bihar Election Result 2025 LIVE: The first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections ended peacefully on Thursday, with a record voter turnout of 65.08%. The second phase of polling for the remaining 122 constituencies will take place on November 11, and counting of votes is scheduled for November 14.
The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which includes the BJP, JD(U), HAMS, and LJP (RV), is aiming to secure a second consecutive term in power. On the other hand, the opposition Mahagathbandhan, comprising the Congress, RJD, Left parties, and VIP, is hoping to make a comeback. A new player, the Jan Suraaj party, has also entered the contest, fielding candidates in more than 200 seats across the state.
During a campaign rally on Saturday, Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor criticised the BJP-led central government, accusing it of neglecting Bihar while focusing on Gujarat for industrial development. “They (BJP) take votes from Bihar but set up factories in Gujarat. For the last 15 years, PM Modi has established factories in Gujarat, not in Bihar,” he said.
Kishor also took a dig at both the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan, questioning their credibility and leadership. “Is this acceptable to you? Should Nitish Chacha stay or go? Do you want Lalu’s Lalten (lantern) and the Jungle Raj that came with it? If you don’t vote for Lalu, Nitish, or Modi, then who remains?” he asked, urging voters to look for an alternative.
Congress leader Akhilesh Prasad Singh on Sunday (November 9) expressed confidence that the Mahagathbandhan will win more than 75 of the 121 seats contested in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections.
“The Mahagathbandhan candidates are leading in over 75 seats, and there are close fights in another 15 to 20 constituencies. A government will be formed under the Mahagathbandhan’s leadership, there is a strong wave of change across Bihar,” Singh told ANI, predicting a decisive edge for the Opposition alliance.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav said on Sunday (November 9) that he is confident voters across Bihar are supporting the call for change. Speaking to the media, Yadav stated, “People are blessing us across the state, and we are confident they are voting for change. They did so in the first phase and will do the same again on November 11 in the second phase.”